Pete Lembo Addresses Special Teams Of South Carolina Football

One of the primary reasons South Carolina won eight games in the 2022 regular season was Beamer Ball 2.0, which relies on effective and holistic special teams play and finds ways to steal yards and subsequent possessions from the opponent.

Through the guidance of special teams coordinator Pete Lembo the Gamecocks have progressed significantly on that side of the ball over the past two years. Varying Analytical metrics rate them as the most efficient special teams unit in all college football.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button