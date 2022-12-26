Pete Davidson seen on rare outing with sister Casey at NBA game on Christmas amid his ‘romance’ with Chase Sui Wonders

PETE Davidson spent Christmas day enjoying an NBA game with a special lady – his sister.

The Saturday Night Live alum had a family outing after he has reportedly moved on from Kim Kardashian with Chase Sui Wonders.

5 Pete Davidson and his sister Casey were spotted at the Knicks game Credit: Rex

5 The Comedian and his rumored new love attended a Rangers hockey game Credit: Rex

On Sunday, Pete, 29, was spotted at the New York Knicks game in Madison Square Garden.

The avid basketball fan was accompanied by his younger sister, Casey, 25.

Pete looked sharp wearing a black Hoodie and jeans as he polished it off with a pair of green sunglasses.

His sister shone as well, opting for a gray cardigan and tight leather pants.

5 Casey Davidson captioned a pic with her brother simply ‘merry’ Credit: Instagram/@caseydavidson

She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and Converse sneakers.

Sharing a photo of the siblings on Instagram, she captioned a selfie simply: “Merry.”

Sadly, Pete likely wasn’t too happy, as his Knicks lost to the Philadelphia 76’ers.

NEW LOVE?

But Pete is still looking to win in love.

Most read in Entertainment

Most recently he has been seen out and about with actress Chase Sui Wonders.

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies co-stars have been spotted together three times over the last week following the funnyman’s apparent fling with Emily Ratajkowski.

Earlier in the week, Pete and Chase were spotted arriving at the comedian’s home late at night.

They were seen getting out of a car, both rocking extremely casual looks.

Chase wore a light jacket, jeans, and a baseball cap while Pete wore what appeared to be a gray sweatsuit.

He covered his head with his hood and had a puffy black jacket in his hands.

Pete also appeared to have a pair of blue slippers.

This is just one of several recent outings the duo has enjoyed together.

They were recently seen at a hockey game in the Big Apple together.

The King of Staten Island star and his potential new love interest appeared somewhat cozy as they watched the Rangers play.

EMILY WHO?

Not long before Pete and Chase’s sporty outing, the star was seen holding hands with model Emily Ratajkowski.

In fact, a month prior he and she were seen at the same arena in which the Rangers play.

They say courtside to watch the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies in late November.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that Pete and Emily “have been talking for a couple of months now.”

The source told the outlet that the pair are in the very early stages of their relationship, but both really like each other.”

The Insider disclosed that Pete and Emily first hit it off after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

“Pete makes Emily laugh and he loves how intelligent she is,” claimed the source.

Rumors of a new A-list romance began circulating this weekend after the pair were reportedly spotted on a date in Brooklyn, New York.

An alleged eyewitness claimed: “They’re clearly hooking up.”

Pete ended a several-month-long romance with Kim in August of this year.

5 Pete was rumored to be seeing Emily Ratajkowski