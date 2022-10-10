Pete Carroll gushes over Geno Smith again: ‘Just exquisite football’

Five games through the Seahawks’ 2022 season one thing is clear: Geno Smith is not getting lucky. He really is this good. Seattle has found a surprise superstar in Smith – inspiring hope that this post-Russell Wilson turnaround may be a short one after all.

Smith posted his third straight excellent performance on Sunday, throwing three touchdowns against the Saints and posting a passer rating of 139.7. Once again he avoided turnovers, got multiple receivers involved and made some shockingly accurate downfield throws.

After it was over, head coach Pete Carroll gushed over Smith’s game, calling it exquisite football.

“Geno was phenomenal again.”—Pete Carroll says of Geno Smith “Just exquisite football.” Coach calls this a very tough loss, that the Seahawks should have won. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) October 9, 2022

Smith was at his best targeting Tyler Lockett, who came into this week without having scored a touchdown this season. They posted two in New Orleans, both on 35+ yard plays.

With a potent pass rush and a radically improved run defense it’s exciting to think what this team could be.