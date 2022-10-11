Pete Carroll credits the Minnesota man for how the NFL quantifies explosive plays

How does the NFL quantify explosive plays? That question was presented to Seahawks head Coach Pete Carroll and he credited a Minnesota man for coming up with the data and analysis that teams in the NFL live by to this day.

Mike Eayrs came up with the definition of an explosive play when Carroll was the defensive backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings from 1985-89.

“There was a gentleman, years ago, when I was at the Vikings. His name was Michael Eayrs. And we Interviewed him, he was from Mankato, he was the Offensive Coordinator at Mankato State,” Carroll said Oct. 3 is 710 AM radio in Seattle.

