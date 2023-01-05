Petaluma artists’ work given an intoxicating Canvas

As part of an Inventive fundraising (and attention-grabbing) new community effort, the Petaluma Arts Center has selected the work of 12 member artists to appear as labels on a series of specialty wines made and distributed by Barber Cellars.

Promoted as an excellent way “to toast the 15th anniversary of the Petaluma Arts Center” this year, the new monthly Artist Wine Label Series has already been uncorked with a special release of Mr. Beast Zinfandel. Now available at the tasting room (112 Washington St.) inside Hotel Petaluma, Barber’s popular dry-farmed, organically grown Zinfandel now bears a label featuring Lisa Lightman’s attractive abstract painting “Botanical Fourteen,” a striking oil and Collage piece.

The original work is currently on display at the tasting room, and will be sold to the highest bidder via an online auction now running on the Arts Center’s website (PetalumaArtsCenter.org/wine-label-auction). The auction ends on Monday, Jan. 30.

Each month throughout 2023, Barber will release a wine with a new label, all Originals will be on display until the end of the month, once that auction has been concluded.

Future creations that have been chosen for the series include Corazon Guzman-Thornton’s “Five Strawberries” (February), Paul Ford’s “Vines and Shadow” (March), Jeff Zales’ “Harvest” (April), Anna Simpson’s “Do You Know? ” (May) and Sabrina Campbell’s Rebirth“ (June).

The first half-year of images can be viewed on the website.