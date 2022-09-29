Pesky Hornets Buzz to league golf crown, Belfast second – Knox County VillageSoup

ROCKLAND — For years, the Hornets of Leavitt High School have been pesky pests to opponents on golf courses around the state as the Turner-based Squad consistently has been among the créme de the créme and cream of the crop in the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B/ C ranks.

The Hornets proved that again on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 28 with a Glorious performance in Glorious conditions at the Rockland Golf Club.

One could say the Hornets stung the competition. Again and again.

Cliché? Of course. But so true

Although Belfast and Maranacook played solidly, the Lions and Black Bears of Readfield were no match for the buzzing Hornets, who won another league title in the annual KVAC Shootout.

Leavitt, which saw five of its six golfers shoot 44 or lower — two at an impressive 3-over par 39 — for the nine-hole round, finished with a four-golfer team stroke total of 164, while runner-up Belfast ended second at 179 and Maranacook third at 185.

The Lions, who finished 9-3 overall in head-to-head, regular-season and playoff matches this season, were led by James Ritter’s strong round of 4-over par 40.

Earlier in the Divisional playoffs, Belfast bested Nokomis of Newport and Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield.

Maranacook and Leavitt were ranked first in their divisions during the regular season and Belfast second in its division.

In beautiful, 70-degree weather on Wednesday, the young Golfers put on a shot-making clinic with their drives, chips, putts and iron play.

That was especially true for the Hornets who performed well on the par-36 for men (3,063 yards) and par-37 for women (2,659 yards) front nine holes at RGC.

The following are the individual scores for the Golfers on the teams in the shootout:

Leavitt — Billy Viscouti, 39; AJ Davis, 39; Aidan Lind, 42; Jade Haylock, 44; Alex McCormick, 44; and Ashlyn Holbrook, 57.

Belfast — James Ritter, 40; KJ Payson, 45; Gary Gale, 47; Zach Sanderson, 52; Hagen Chase, 47; and Bobby Banks, 51.

Maranacook — James Marr, 43; Wyatt Folsom, 44; Ethan Chilton, 48; Ben Jewett, 50; Brandon Chilton, 54; and Keagan McClure, 59.

Leavitt’s Viscouti and Davis finished as co-medalists at 39.

The KVAC Class A Shootout will be on Saturday, Oct. at 1 pm in Brunswick.

The KVAC state Qualifier will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 10 am at the Natanis Golf Club in Vassalboro. This includes a team and individual component.

New this year is a girls state Qualifier on Thursday, Sept. 29 at noon at The Meadows Golf Club in Litchfield. The event is open to any high school female golfer. There is expected to be a handful of Midcoast Golfers at the event.

The state team and individual championships will be on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 am at Natanis.

Recent playoff matches

Belfast, which toiled in the North Division, won its most recent KVAC Class B/C playoff match against Nokomis, while Camden Hills of Rockport, which qualified for the league’s Class A Playoffs from the Central Division, lost to Messalonskee of Oakland.

Both of those second-round matches were played on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The Windjammers also bested Skowhegan in the first round of postseason play.

The most recent playoff match results for area teams included:

Playoff: Belfast 6.5, Nokomos 2.5

At Fogg Brook in Palmyra Sept. 27, the Lions turned in a second straight solid playoff performance to beat the hosts and No. 1 Warriors. The Lions finished with a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 179 to 186 for Nokomis.

The individual results, with Lion Golfers listed first, were: James Ritter (37) beat Alex Grant (46), KJ Payson lost to SJ Welch (43), Zach Sanderson (46) beat Nathaniel Smestad (50), Gary Gale (56 ) lost to Daegan Trafton (56), Hagen Chase (52) halved with Owen Buck (47) and Bobby Banks (50) beat Hunter Goodblood (52).

Playoff: Messalonskee 7, Camden Hills 2

At Belgrade Lakes Sept. 27, the Eagles spoiled the Windjammers’ bid to move on to the league’s Class A shootout. The Messalonskee finished with a four-golfer, nine-hole stroke total of 172 to 195 for the Windjammers.

The individual results, with Windjammer Golfers listed first, were: Jack Edgar (47) lost to Jacob Moody (35), Wilson Fedarko (51) lost to Brady Bumford (47), Garrett Hall (51) lost to Jacob Love (46) , Aiden Aselton (46) lost to Garrett Giguere (44), Owen Berez (52) beat Matt Fulling (55) and Bennett Gardner (53) beat Logan DeRaps (67).

Moody shot 35 as medalist.

