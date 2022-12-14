Peruvian soccer star visits her alma mater, Lindenhurst

She spoke in Italian and Spanish and represented Peru. But international soccer star Claudina Cagnina was back home in Lindenhurst.

A veteran member of the Peruvian Women’s National Soccer Team, Cagnina recently visited with Andre Dattero’s Italian class at her alma mater, Lindenhurst High School. Speaking Italian, the 2015 Lindy grad detailed her experiences of playing soccer internationally.

Cagnina, a forward for Peru whose mother was born and raised in the South American country, also conversed in Spanish with some of the students. As part of her visit, Cagnina additionally brought the students outside to teach them some soccer drills.

Embed from Getty Images

Cagnina played varsity soccer for three seasons with Lindenhurst. Also a soccer alum of St. John’s University, Cagnina has played professionally for clubs in Sweden and Switzerland. This summer, she played with Peru in the Conmebol 2022 Women’s Copa America football tournament in Colombia.

Lindenhurst High School 2015 Graduate Claudia Cagnina (in the front row wearing a St. John’s sweatshirt) visited Andre Dattero’s Italian class to share her experiences as a member of the Peruvian Women’s National Soccer Team.

(Courtesy of Lindenhurst Union Free School District )

Embed from Getty Images