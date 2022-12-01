Personalized protein requirements for an aging population

Protein intake requirements increase with age (1.0–1.2 g/kg/day) due to anabolic resistance (blunted muscle protein synthesis response) and increased metabolism resulting from inflammatory conditions.

However, older adults can often struggle to consume adequate quantities of protein and this prevalence is relatively widespread given that 65–67% of community based older adults are below the Suggested 1.2 g/kg/day threshold.

The authors of a recent study, which included a UK market review and consumer questionnaires, argue that more emphasis needs to be placed upon designing products to meet older adults’ requirements.

Previous studies have typically focused on understanding age-related differences or clinical outcomes rather than focusing on the product design perspective.

The current paper therefore aimed to: explore types of food matrices commonly fortified with protein with an initial literature and market review; determine consumers’ perceived ideal portion sizes for drinks and cakes; understand attitudes, consumption Habits and Preferences towards protein-fortified products; and provide practical solutions for future protein fortification of products.

The authors conclude: “Protein-fortified products are considered a well-tolerated and cost-effective approach, as well as falling within the food first remit. Therefore, it is important that next steps include research utilizing ecological validity to understand better older adults’ Preferences and behavior in practice (eg, in community and clinical settings) to determine whether these products can be incorporated easily into Everyday lives.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button