If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re looking for ideas for promotional items, client gifts, or company event souvenirs, consider personalized golf balls. It’s easier than you might think to get your company name or logo printed on quality golf balls; in fact, Amazon has lots of options for personalized golf balls. From huge brands like Titleist and Calloway to small businesses like yours, there are lots of choices for getting golf balls personalized with your brand.

Personalized golf balls make unique and memorable gifts, promotional items, or keepsakes from company events. Golf-loving recipients of the personalized balls will take your brand with them to the course. That gets lots more eyes on your business! Additionally, golf balls are sort of a luxury item – something people don’t often buy for themselves. Show your clients, co-workers, boss, or whoever the recipient is that you went the extra mile.

Personalized Golf Balls on Amazon

We sorted through the Amazon shops that offer personalized golf ball gifts and found the 10 best ones. Find your next exciting gift or promotion on our list of the best-personalized golf ball options on Amazon:

Titleist Pro V1X Personalized Golf Balls

Top Pick: Titleist is probably the most well-known name in golf balls, so it’s no surprise the personalized Titleist golf balls are our #1 pick. You get a 7/8″ diameter to place your business name or logo on one of Titleist’s most high-performing golf balls. This is a pack of 3.

Titleist Pro V1X Personalized Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

Spotted Dog Company Personalized Printed Golf Balls

Runner Up: Our second-place pick is this pack of 3 customizable golf balls from the Spotted Dog company. Choose from several different font colors and styles for your business name. The golf balls feature 2 piece Titanium core construction, a cut-proof cover, and an aerodynamic and symmetrical dimple design.

Spotted Dog Company Personalized Printed Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

Taylor Made Distance Plus Personalized Golf Balls

Best Value: Our best value pick is this pack of 12 personalized Taylor Made golf balls. You can customize up to 3 lines of text on these high-speed, low-driver spin performance golf balls.

Taylor Made Distance Plus Personalized Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

Infusion Personalized Golf Balls

Infusion offers a set of 12 golf balls with your business name or logo in full color. The balls, by NexTee, are USDA-approved and constructed with aerodynamic dimples. They come in an optional black gift box.

Infusion Personalized Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

Callaway Warbird Personalized Golf Balls

This Amazon seller offers a pack of 15 personalized golf balls with the option of double-sided printing. The Warbird golf ball features a high-energy core and 2-piece construction.

Callaway Warbird Personalized Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

Nitro Maximum Distance Personalized Golf Balls

You get a 7/8″ diameter of customization with this pack of 3 Nitro Maximum Distance golf balls. The balls have a solid 2-piece Titanium core and an aerodynamic and symmetrical dimple design.

Nitro Maximum Distance Personalized Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

Bridgestone Tour B RX Personalized Golf Balls

Bridgestone is another leader in golf equipment, and their Tour B RX is an impressive example of their craftsmanship. They feature Dual Dimple technology for efficient trajectory and reduced drag through enhanced aerodynamics. This is a set of 3.

Bridgestone Tour B RX Personalized Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

GBM Customizable Color Golf Balls

For an economical option, GBM offers a 12-pack of custom golf balls in a variety of colors. This is an ideal option if you plan on buying in bulk. They can imprint up to 4 colors, too, so it’s a great option for multicolored business logos.

GBM Customizable Color Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

Srixon Soft Feel Personalized Golf Balls

This pack of 12 white golf balls can be customized with up to 3 lines of text. The company promises better performance in the wind, more greenside spin, and a softer feel on all pitches, chips, and putts with their soft-feel golf balls.

Srixon Soft Feel Personalized Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

Titleist TruFeel Custom Golf Balls

Choose from single or double-sided printing on this 12-pack of Titleist TruFeel golf balls. TruFeel is the softest Titleist golf ball and offers a new TruTouch core and new TruFit aerodynamics. The maximum imprint size for customization is 7/8″ in diameter.

Titleist TruFeel Custom Golf Balls

Buy on Amazon

Tips for Buying Personalized Golf Balls

Here are a few things to keep in mind when you’re looking into getting customized golf balls:

Set a Budget – As you can see from our list, the cost of getting personalized golf balls varies greatly and can be quite expensive. Determine how much you want to spend on them, and go from there.

– As you can see from our list, the cost of getting personalized golf balls varies greatly and can be quite expensive. Determine how much you want to spend on them, and go from there. Purpose – Why are you getting personalized golf balls? Are they special gifts for a particular recipient, or promotional favors to give out to clients? This will determine how many you’ll want to buy.

– Why are you getting personalized golf balls? Are they special gifts for a particular recipient, or promotional favors to give out to clients? This will determine how many you’ll want to buy. Quality of Balls – Like most things, not all golf balls are created equally. Of course, getting Titleist golf balls personalized will be more expensive than a lesser-known brand, but if your recipient is an avid golfer, they’ll appreciate the high-quality gift.

– Like most things, not all golf balls are created equally. Of course, getting Titleist golf balls personalized will be more expensive than a lesser-known brand, but if your recipient is an avid golfer, they’ll appreciate the high-quality gift. Communicate with the Seller – Most importantly, make sure you have an open line of communication with the seller. They should provide you with a mock-up of the final product before printing so you can be 100% sure of what you’re getting.

We hope our list of products and tips helps you in your search for the best-personalized golf balls for your small business. Whether they are for a promotion, a gift, or an employee giveaway, personalized golf balls are a fun and distinctive way to promote your brand.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Save money on shipping costs for your Amazon purchases. Plus, enjoy thousands of titles from Amazon’s video library with an Amazon Prime membership. Learn more and sign up for a free trial today.

Image: Amazon

More in: Small Business Essentials