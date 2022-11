FRISCO — The first week of November was a blur for Josh Nzeakor, but the Lamar University product persisted, and the week ended with him on the opening night roster for the Texas Legends of the NBA G-League.

Nzeakor, a member of the Cardinals men’s basketball team from 2015-19, went through training camp with the Legends, including a trip to Utah for a scrimmage. However, on Oct. 30, he was blindsided with some bad news.

“I got cut on Sunday after we got back,” he said. “I was really shocked honestly because I had a pretty good training camp. But sometimes this is how the numbers work out.”

The Mesquite native now lives just outside Frisco where the Legends play. After taking his agent’s advice of working out and staying ready for his next opportunity, his phone rang a few days later on Nov. 3.

It was the Legends offering him a contract after another player sustained a season-ending injury. The following night, he had 8 points in 10 minutes as the Legends won their season opener in Austin. They followed that up by playing 19 minutes on Nov. 5 in a loss to the Toros.

“It was really a quick turnaround. I kept my faith. I’m a Christian,” Nzeakor said. “I just believed God would still make a way for me, something still happened and ended up going to Austin. Had a pretty good first game and second game. Just trying to build on that.”

Related: Lamar’s Nzeakor works out for Oklahoma City Thunder

Legends fourth-year head Coach George Galanopoulos sees plenty to like in this 25-year-old former Cardinal.

“Josh, first and foremost, plays as hard as he possibly can every single possession,” Galanopoulos said. “He’s tough. He brings size and length. He’s big and strong.”

“His relentlessness on the court on both ends, specifically on the glass both offensively and defensively, is at a high level,” the Legends Coach added. “You throw him out there in a game and he just figures it out. He knows his role. His greatest skill set is how hard he plays, so he’s tough to handle.”

Since graduating from Lamar in 2019, Nzeakor spent the past three seasons playing mostly abroad, save for a short stint in the G-League with Memphis.

However, before this affable forward could handle the rigors of playing overseas, he was a Cardinal. The college experience prepared him well for the professional ranks.

Nzeakor was a four-year starter at Lamar and was an All-Southland performer as a senior.

“My time at Lamar was really important to my development,” Nzeakor said. “I was under Coach Tic Price all four years. A lot of players don’t get the benefit of playing for the same coach all four years. I was able to grow as a person and a basketball player.”

Nzeakor’s first stop after college was Germany, where he played in 2020. He has since also played in Africa, Argentina, and Mexico, stops he’s enjoyed immensely and not just for the basketball.

“Coming out of college, I honestly never knew anybody that had played overseas. In my head, all I knew was the NBA or nothing,” he admitted.

“It was the shock of being away from home and not being close to your family,” Nzeakor said. “I’m a family-oriented person. That was the hardest part. The cool part about it getting to see different things, just getting to see different things, experience people.”

However, this isn’t his first taste of life in the G-League for Nzeakor. They played several games for the Hustle last season. Regardless of where he’s played or is playing, Nzeakor feels what he brings to the floor won’t change.

“My expectations are to just help the team as much as I can, fill in those gaps, all those things they need me to do,” he said. “I just want to be that guy that can do the dirty work, do what my team needs me to do, and help us win games. I can be a spark plug anytime I’m put into the game.”

Nzeakor calls himself a high-motor player, a label his new head Coach clearly agrees with.

“He plays with one of the highest Motors in a player I’ve ever seen and he’s a great teammate,” Galanopoulos said. “He’s a willing learner. That’s why we have him around.

“It’s not easy to make a G-League roster,” the Legends Coach added. “There’s only 10 spots (per team). For him to be able to find his niche on a roster that’s got a lot of skilled players, he adds something that we don’t have.”

Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco.