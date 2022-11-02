Persian language and literature a persistent link between Iran and Tajikistan

In that meeting which was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan yesterday, Esmaili said: “Today, the Poets and authors of the brother country Tajikistan as well as the artists who are in one way or another are related or interested in Persian literature or attempting to introduce such a rich literature to the world by creating new and precious works.”

“When Tajik Poets refer to the solidarity of Iran and Tajikistan, they create concepts such as one soul in two bodies, two eyes and one heart, two Shores and one sea, two pistachio nuts in the same shell and so on to portray the closer relations between the two countries.

Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance pointed out that the Persian language is the key feature of Iranian culture and the most significant cultural symbol of Iran. Obviously, the boundaries of cultural Iran are more extended than the current geographical borders of the country.

Held in the Opera-Ballet Hall of Dushanbe, the meeting was a part of Iran Culture Week in Tajikistan attended by Iran Ambassador Mohammad-Taghi Saberi to Tajikistan, as well as a group of Iranians living in that country.

Earlier, last month the Iranian cities of Tehran, Tabriz, and Shiraz Hosted Tajikistan’s cultural week on October 1 to 8 and now Some 51 Iranian artists in various fields have put their works on display in Iran’s Culture Week in Tajikistan.

In this cultural and artistic event, over 51 Iranian artists from various fields of visual arts, painting, calligraphy, painting-calligraphy, music, Naqali (reciting ‘Shahnameh’), etc. have put their works and achievements on public display.

As well as showcasing works created by visual arts artists Kaveh Timuri, Ali-Reza Barzkar and Maestro Davodi, Iranian Musicians also performed for the Tajik audience.

Other cultural and artistic programs have also been scheduled to be performed in the cities of Khujand and Bakhtar of Tajikistan.