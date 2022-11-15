Perry’s 5-star basketball recruits Cody Williams, Koa Peat didn’t jump to a prep academy

Over the summer, it felt like a revolving door of moves, basketball players leaving high schools in the Arizona Interscholastic Association for what they feel are greater future college treasures by developing in a prep academy.

Whether it was Tempe McClintock losing his top three players to the local preps, Gilbert seeing his best player make the jump, and Goodyear Millennium’s big man and point guard doing the same.

But there remains plenty of highly talented players at AIA high schools.

A prime example Gilbert Perry, where Coach Sam Duane Jr., has something he never had during his four-year run of state championships at Tempe Corona del Sol. He’s got two 5-star recruits on his team, something never seen before in the AIA.

June 17, 2022; Glendale, Arizona; U.S; Perry's Cody Williams (24) drives against Corner Canyon's Brody Kozlowski (15) during a game in the Section 7 basketball tournament at State Farm Stadium.

Senior guard Cody Williams is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the Nation in the 2023 class by ESPN. Last week, they signed with Colorado. And sophomore guard/forward Koa Peat is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the 2025 class by ESPN.

Both are 6-foot-8 with freakish, God-given abilities and can play anywhere on the court. They are the faces of the program, back to try to help the Pumas repeat as 6A state champions.

