Perry wrestling duo earns first place, basketball teams run into tough test

It was a relatively light week in sports for the Bluejays and Jayettes, but not without its victories. (Note: Events covered Jan. 16-22)

Boys Basketball (3-10)

After a couple of slow starts led to the Bluejays’ last four losses, Perry came out swinging on Jan. 17 hosting West Marshall (5-9) but would ultimately fall 59-57 on the heels of a late Trojans comeback.

Up five points in the first quarter — led by Holden Smith who finished the game with 16 points — the Jays went into the second half holding a 13-point lead. Ultimately, the team’s 24 turnovers proved to be a deciding factor, slowly erasing a lead that was built by Perry making 49 percent of his shots for the night.

Part of that high shooting efficiency came from the hands of Geren Kenney who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. Owen Myers and Drake Levan provided many of those opportunities, landing six and five assists, respectively.

Girls Basketball (4-10)

The Jayettes had one of its biggest tests of the season on Jan. 17 as they Hosted West Marshall (13-1) which not only has conference title aspirations but has eyes on the state tournament. Jumping to a quick lead, the Trojans won the night 83-51 behind a collaborative effort.

As far as tests go, Perry may not have been able to run in stride with the entire West Marshall roster, but Lydia Olejniczak and Reagan Baldwin continued to prove their abilities.

