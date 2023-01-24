Perry wrestling duo earns first place, basketball teams run into tough test

It was a relatively light week in sports for the Bluejays and Jayettes, but not without its victories. (Note: Events covered Jan. 16-22)

Boys Basketball (3-10)

After a couple of slow starts led to the Bluejays’ last four losses, Perry came out swinging on Jan. 17 hosting West Marshall (5-9) but would ultimately fall 59-57 on the heels of a late Trojans comeback.

Up five points in the first quarter — led by Holden Smith who finished the game with 16 points — the Jays went into the second half holding a 13-point lead. Ultimately, the team’s 24 turnovers proved to be a deciding factor, slowly erasing a lead that was built by Perry making 49 percent of his shots for the night.

Part of that high shooting efficiency came from the hands of Geren Kenney who scored 15 points along with nine rebounds. Owen Myers and Drake Levan provided many of those opportunities, landing six and five assists, respectively.

Girls Basketball (4-10)

The Jayettes had one of its biggest tests of the season on Jan. 17 as they Hosted West Marshall (13-1) which not only has conference title aspirations but has eyes on the state tournament. Jumping to a quick lead, the Trojans won the night 83-51 behind a collaborative effort.

As far as tests go, Perry may not have been able to run in stride with the entire West Marshall roster, but Lydia Olejniczak and Reagan Baldwin continued to prove their abilities.

Olejniczak walked away with 23 points while shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor, eight rebounds and eight assists. Many of those dishes landed in Baldwin’s hands, scoring 18 points.

While Perry’s duo dominated the scoresheet, West Marshall had five players with double-digit point totals – hard for any team to compete with.

Olejniczak finished the week just two rebounds shy of the school career rebound record held by head Coach Claire Marbuger (575 rebounds).

Boys Wrestling

Just the second year in the Heart of Iowa Conference, and Perry already landed hosting duties for the league tournament on Friday. With all eight teams in attendance, the Bluejays landed in the top half of the standings, finishing in fourth place with 130 points. West Marshall dominated the afternoon with 257.5 points for the crown.

Boosting Perry’s score the most, Keegan Snyder (195 pounds) and Kevin Colin (220) each won their brackets with undefeated afternoons.

After two first-round victories, Snyder won a 4-2 decision over PCM’s Nate Richards. Colin also came up clutch, winning his final two matchups by one point.

Thad Stewart was the third Bluejay to make it to the Championship match after winning two out of the gate. But lined up against Nevada’s undefeated Kaden Weber, Stewart earned second place after a pin.

Providing some more relief, Juan Hernandez (152) came into the day as the eighth seed but left with a podium visit for third place. His five-seed jump was the largest of the day.

Girls Wrestling

Perry hopped back into one-on-one sessions this week, taking on both Dallas Center-Grimes and Osceola on Jan. 17. That turned into a split series. Perry beat the latter 31-12 but lost 42-28 against DCG.

With the bulk of matchups with Osceola being either forfeits or double forfeits, Taylor Atwell (115 pounds) was the only Jayette to defeat both schools’ opponents.

Yamilet Gonzalez (125), Charity Mickles (130), and Julie Maylum (140) each won against DCG but didn’t have an opponent to face from Osceola. The opposite goes for Ava Devilbiss-Sholley, winning a 9-6 Matchup against Osceola but voided against DCG.