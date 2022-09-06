Perry volleyball experiences a rough start to the season





ROCKWELL CITY, IA — It was a busy Saturday for the Perry volleyball team, as the Jayettes played six abbreviated matches at the South Central Calhoun tourney.

The format called for best 2-of-3 matches played to 21 points, with tiebreakers (third sets) at 15 points.

Perry (0-6) fell to Audubon (21-8, 21-13), South Central Calhoun (21-8, 21-8), Spencer (21-11, 21-13), Pocahontas Area (21-6, 21-15), NW Webster (21-15, 21-14), and South Hamilton (21-19, 21-12).

Gabby Orellana led Perry in total assists with 107 in the tourney, with Taylor Atwell adding 90. Yamilt ORtega (15), Ashley Cerna (9), Kathryn West (4), Addison Huntington, Maci Tunink and Charity Parnell (all 3 apiece) , Miley Sanchez (2) and Madison Stika (1) also had assists.

Cerna’s 16 kills topped the Jayettes, with West having nine and Tunink eight. Parnell provided six kills, Sanchez two and Orellana one.

Atwell paced the defense with 24 digs, with Cerna tallying 16, Huntington 15, Stika six and Parnell and Orellana three apiece. Tunink had two digs, and Sanchez one.

Perry served 117-of-135 (87 percent) with 16 aces in the tourney, with Orellana, who was 33-39-4, and Atwell, who finished 22-23-4, leading the way. West was 17-17-2, Parnell 17-22-1, Cerna 13-20-4, Huntington 16-of-19.

Perry will host their annual Invitational Thursday, beginning at 4 pm All action will be in the varsity gym. Teams participating include Des Moines East, Earlham, Nodaway Valley, Ogden and South Hamilton.