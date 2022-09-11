Perry Village committee suggests new events at Lee Lydic Park

Sept. 10—The Perry Village Parks and Recreation Committee is considering some new activities that could add more fun to Lee Lydic Park in 2023.

During the Sept. 8 Village Council meeting, committee members talked about possible events for families and children that could take place at the village-owned park located at 3954 Call Road.

Those events were part of a list of projects planned for next year by the Parks and Recreation Committee.

The committee estimated that it would spend $4,125 on a total of seven projects. Committee members wanted the Village Council and the community’s other government administrators to take a look at these proposed expenditures, as they get ready to create a 2023 budget.

One item in the proposal calls for sponsoring up to three events for families and children. The committee is asking for $750 to be allocated for these activities, which would take place from spring to fall.

“It might not even cost that much,” said Pam Jenkins, a committee member.

Jenkins said she and fellow committee member Lee Glover have been discussing different ideas for events.

“Maybe a Funday Sunday to get families to come out, and we could do a hot dog roast, have some fishing instruction (at the park pond), s’mores and craft activities,” she said.

Other suggestions included kickball games or inviting a musician to perform.

Jenkins said the committee is aiming to offer activities that are enjoyable, but don’t require a large number of volunteers to carry out.

Perry Village’s 2021 strategic plan includes a recommendation to add community-wide events based at Lee Lydic Park, Councilman Phil Cassella said.

“We don’t have to do all of them all at once,” said Cassella, who is also a member of the Parks and Recreation Committee. “Getting it started is the important thing and get people used to the fact that you can bring the kids over for a fun afternoon type of thing.”