Perry High School football forfeits remainder of varsity season

The Perry High School football program has forfeited the remainder of its varsity season with three games left on the schedule.

A news release from Perry activities director Katelyn Whelchlel and Perry football Coach Bryce Pierce said the decision was made with player safety in mind. The move came after school officials consulted with district coaches, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, future opponents and medical professionals. School officials also gathered input from concerned parents and students.

“Over the last six weeks of the season the varsity squad has sustained injuries, especially within the offense, that have impacted the depth of healthy bodies available on Friday nights,” the release said. “Our goal as coaches and administrators is to provide our student athletes with opportunities to compete while maintaining their health and safety.”

