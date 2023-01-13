Perry Fine Arts to present Jake Doty and the Swensongs on Jan. 22

The Perry Fine Arts Series will be presenting Jake Doty and the Swensongs at 2 pm on Sunday, Jan. 22 in the Perry Performing Arts Center, 1200 18th St., Perry.

Jake Doty and the Swensongs are a dynamic group of musicians playing a wide variety of your favorite songs from classic rock, pop and country artists. The group features Jake Doty on acoustic guitar and vocals; Dave Swenson is electric guitar, keyboards, fiddle and vocals; Austin Lutes-Swenson on bass and vocals; and Paul Navara on drums.

The members of the band are all connected through Luther College in Decorah. Paul and Dave played together in the jazz band at Luther back in the late 1970s. Paul went on to be a band Educator in Iowa, along with playing with municipal bands, jazz bands and over 35 rock and pop groups. Dave became a string teacher in Boone, teaching Orchestra and music theory for 35 years, along with playing in community symphony, musical shows, jazz bands and rock bands, as well as doing solo violin work at weddings and other events. Paul and Dave played together for 20 years with the Bill Martin Group.

Thirty years after Paul and Dave, Jake and Austin were classmates at Luther College. Jake was very active in the choral groups, along with playing guitar and singing for many events in the Decorah area. Austin played bass in the Symphony and electric bass in the jazz band at Luther. Jake continues to do solo and duo work at wineries, breweries and for weddings, and Austin has played bass and cello for weddings and many other events. All four band members continue to enjoy playing music in the central Iowa area.

Come, enjoy some great music.

Perry Fine Arts concerts are free and open to all. Donations are accepted. The Perry Performing Arts Center is Handicapped accessible.