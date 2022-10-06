Perry cross country sets new times, volleyball clutches OT win

If the goal each season is to find improvements, this week marks one of the best for Perry this fall in the pool, on the court and on the course. (Note: Events covered Sept. 27 – Oct. 3.)

Football

The Bluejays found themselves in a tight spot Friday against a high-powered Bondurant-Farrar (5-1) which came out in full force for Homecoming with a 70-0 win over Perry.

An Oct. 5 news release from Perry Activities Director Katelyn Whelchel and Perry High School Head Football Coach Bryce Pierce announced that Perry will forfeit their remaining varsity matchups while continuing to play their Friday night curtain raisers, pending the agreement of remaining district teams.

“Over the last six weeks of the season the varsity squad has sustained injuries, especially within the offense, that have impacted the depth of healthy bodies available on Friday nights,” the release said. “Our goal as coaches and administrators is to provide our student athletes with opportunities to compete while maintaining their health and safety.”

Swimming

The Jayettes had a trickier event in Newton on Sept. 27 in which they lost 151-26 to their hosts but won 69-37 relative to Oskaloosa in the triangular meet, but it wasn’t just the competition that made for a test.

Many high school swim meets are held in 25-yard pools. But the YMCA pool in Newton is 25 meters, making for roughly nine inches longer laps which can throw off previously established cadences of Relays and turns.

