Perry 5-star basketball Recruit Cody Williams signs with Colorado

Gilbert Perry senior basketball star Cody Williams attracted a crowd on the Auditorium stage after he signed his national letter of intent with Pac-12 Colorado on Wednesday morning.

Teammates, classmates, trainers, and fellow athletes, male and female, wanted to be in a photo with the 6-foot-8 guard who led the Pumas to their first state championship last basketball season.

