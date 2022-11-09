Perry 5-star basketball Recruit Cody Williams signs with Colorado

Gilbert Perry senior basketball star Cody Williams attracted a crowd on the Auditorium stage after he signed his national letter of intent with Pac-12 Colorado on Wednesday morning.

Teammates, classmates, trainers, and fellow athletes, male and female, wanted to be in a photo with the 6-foot-8 guard who led the Pumas to their first state championship last basketball season.

Humble, grounded, and never showing any sign of arrogance, Williams was all smiles as he stood as long as it took to accommodate everyone.

“The coaching staff believed in me,” Williams said. “It was the best fit for me.”

Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period for high school Seniors in sports other than football. Football seniors’ early signing period runs Dec. 21-23.

More than 100 high school Seniors across Arizona are expected to sign their college letters during this weeklong period.

Williams, the top 2023 basketball recruit in the state, had Arizona, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Loyola Marymount, LSU, Santa Clara, USC, and UCLA in his top eight.

“Every school in my top eight I considered heavily,” Williams said. “It really came down to the wire.

“I love the coaches (at Colorado), the team building. It’s a great fit for me, great academically.”

Williams is Perry’s first 5-star basketball recruit to sign a national letter of intent. His recruiting stock sky-rocketed after leading Perry to the title, playing well in the Section 7 tournament, then during the club circuit in July against the likes of Bronny James and some of the nation’s top recruits.

Williams is a 247Sports Composite 5-star recruit, ranked 23rd nationally overall in the 2023 class. ESPN Ranks him as the 14th-best prospect in the Nation in his class.

He is a positionless player, who handles the ball as the lead guard, posts his man inside for baskets, passes well and defends.

His brother Jalen, who starred at Santa Clara after his Perry career ended, was a first-round NBA draft pick this year who is playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Colorado beat out Arizona for Cody Williams.

Perry Coach Sam Duane Jr. said college coaches were relentless in their pursuit of Williams, even texting him Wednesday morning to try to convince him to sign with them.

Colorado getting Williams is considered a major upset.

He was the Premier Region Player of the Year, averaging 13 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals on a team that features another 5-star recruit, 6-8 sophomore Koa Peat.

“This speaks to Cody’s character and his family,” Duane said. “They sifted through everything. They put away all the other things, and they did what was best for Cody. He’s going to be a tremendous Pac-12 player.

“They put (Spencer) Dinwiddie in the NBA, and they put Jabari Walker in the NBA last year. Cody is going to go in and play right away. He’s going to play on the ball, off the ball.”

Williams’ family is from Colorado, so there is some familiarity.

Paul Suber, who has been a mentor working with Cody throughout his high school career, wasn’t shocked that Williams chose to play for the Buffaloes.

“The way his Personality is, that’s why he chose Colorado,” Suber said. “He’s low-key, he’s all for the team. A great kid and one of the best (players) in the business.”

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at [email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert.

