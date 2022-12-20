Perrin Joins Fighting Illini – University of Illinois Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Tuesday the addition of Zacharie Perrin. The 6-10, 220-pound forward from Grandfontaine, France will join the program immediately, providing talent and depth to the Illini frontcourt.

“We’re excited to have Zach arrive on campus and begin his academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois,” Underwood said. “He has remained loyal to us throughout the recruiting process and is eager to officially be an Illini. Joining a team midseason is certainly a unique situation, but Zach is a driven, committed young man who takes school and basketball seriously. Our coaches and support staff, as well as our players, are here to welcome him and offer support throughout this transition.”

Perrin arrived in the United States in August and attended Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas during the fall semester, working out with the Buffaloes but not participating in game competition.

Perrin helped lead France to a 6-1 record and fifth-place finish at the FIBA ​​U18 European Championships from July 30-August 7 in Izmir, Turkey. They led France in scoring and rebounding at the U18 Euros, averaging 13.9 points and 9.1 boards while shooting 56%.

Perrin was named MVP of the Adidas Next Generation Qualifying tournament in Patras, Greece in April, averaging 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds. He was then called up to the Next Generation All-Star Team at the Euroleague Final Four in Belgrade, Serbia, in May, averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Perrin played for the Antibes Sharks club in the French Pro B league last season. He was named MVP after posting 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

He emerged on the scene in 2021 after making the French U18 national team as a 16-year-old and competing in the European Championship.