Perkins, Ulis bounce back in 81-67 win over Maryland

Perkins, Ulis bounce back in 81-67 win over Maryland

With Maryland attempting a second-half comeback, Iowa guard Tony Perkins provided the spark that kept any upset hopes at bay.

An emphatic dunk at the 14:36 ​​mark gave Perkins his career-high 21st point of the evening en route to a 22-point performance on Sunday. Two possessions later, the junior found Kris Murray for a wide-open 3-pointer that gave the Hawkeyes a 55-48 advantage.

Maryland didn’t get any closer for the remainder of the game and Iowa finished a strong week with a fourth straight win, 81-67. After a three-game losing streak to start the Big Ten slate, Iowa (12-6, 4-3) is over .500 in conference play.

Perkins’ best game of the season came at a much-needed time for Iowa and himself. The Hawkeyes were without Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca for most of the first half due to foul trouble, which opened the door for 15 first-half points for Perkins, the perfect way to end a recent 6-28 shooting slump over the last three games . But he wasn’t the only guard who had a standout performance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button