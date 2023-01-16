Perkins, Ulis bounce back in 81-67 win over Maryland

With Maryland attempting a second-half comeback, Iowa guard Tony Perkins provided the spark that kept any upset hopes at bay.

An emphatic dunk at the 14:36 ​​mark gave Perkins his career-high 21st point of the evening en route to a 22-point performance on Sunday. Two possessions later, the junior found Kris Murray for a wide-open 3-pointer that gave the Hawkeyes a 55-48 advantage.

Maryland didn’t get any closer for the remainder of the game and Iowa finished a strong week with a fourth straight win, 81-67. After a three-game losing streak to start the Big Ten slate, Iowa (12-6, 4-3) is over .500 in conference play.

Perkins’ best game of the season came at a much-needed time for Iowa and himself. The Hawkeyes were without Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca for most of the first half due to foul trouble, which opened the door for 15 first-half points for Perkins, the perfect way to end a recent 6-28 shooting slump over the last three games . But he wasn’t the only guard who had a standout performance.

Fellow starting guard Ahron Ulis also entered Sunday in a slump, shooting just 4-for-24 in Big Ten play, but his 7 points, three rebounds and three assists in the first half helped give Iowa a 10-point lead at halftime. They played 27 minutes without a turnover.

But Perkins was the story on Sunday, with Hawkeye fans hoping his career night will jumpstart his play as Iowa Navigates conference play. He entered the season with big expectations after a strong sophomore year and early on performed well, but has struggled in recent weeks. But Coach Fran McCaffery was confident the slump would end soon.

“First thing you do is you stay with him,” McCaffery said over Zoom on Saturday. “He’s obviously going to continue to start and have the green light and we want him to be aggressive. And try not to put too much pressure on him. He has emerged as a premier player and teams are really getting after him. So that’s going to take a little bit of an adjustment, but he’s a competitor and he’s smart. He’ll be fine.”

Perkins got off to a strong start with two quick baskets and continued his momentum throughout the first half. As the shots finally fell, his confidence grew and fans that packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena saw the emotional X-factor who will be a critical part of Iowa’s plans this season. McCaffery relied heavily on guard play in the first half with Murray (8 minutes) and Rebraca (9 minutes) on the bench, and the supporting cast delivered. Freshman Josh Dix had five assists in his second game at point guard and Payton Sandfort added 9 points and six rebounds.

Maryland made an initial push to start the second half, going on an 8-0 to cut Iowa’s 43-33 Halftime lead to just 1 point. Perkins responded with 5 straight points before finding Murray on the aforementioned 3-pointer. Murray led the team with 17 second-half points on the way to 19 for the game. While it wasn’t a big game by his standards, the coaching staff and fans will gladly take a breakout game from the supporting cast. It’s also worth noting that senior Connor McCaffery recorded 12 points, four assists and three steals.

It appears that Iowa’s starting to click as the team enters a tough stretch. The frontcourt is playing as well as anyone in the conference and the few, remaining slumps were busted on Sunday. And now the optimism about Iowa’s season feels very real.