Performing arts Venues still working to Recover from the Pandemic

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A production scheduled for Veteran’s Day weekend at the Heyde Center in Chippewa Falls is no longer happening due to a lack of ticket sales at other venues.

As the arts community continues to recover from the pandemic, some people are concerned about the future.

Staff members at the Heyde Center for the Arts said things have changed since before the pandemic.

“We were selling tickets well in advance,” said Debra Johnson, the center’s executive director. “We knew kind of what our size would be, and by the time the performance came, we didn’t have a lot of walk-ins. Now people are doing a lot more walk-ins. It makes it harder to plan. It makes it harder to understand whether or not you’re going to get enough people to cover the costs of like the performance fees and stuff.”

Johnson said she thinks fear of shows getting canceled is part of the reason for more last minute ticket sales.

Another shift since 2020 is what sells.

“They’re coming for newer experiences or different experiences, so we’ve had some Murder Mysteries that have done much better that we were wondering about,” Johnson said.

Johnson said people age 60 and older aren’t coming out to shows like they used to.

“They’re fearful,” Johnson said. “They’re worried, they’re nervous. They’re, they’re feeling–they’re still staying at home. That’s one of the big differences that we’ve seen.”

Johnson said this uncertainty makes it harder for venues like the Heyde Center to plan its season and book touring shows.

“I’ve been trying to book things for our 2023 program, so it’s been more of a struggle because they’re going, I can’t commit to you yet until I get enough on the tour, and that’s been a challenge for them ,” Johnson said.

While the center’s focus is on the arts, about 25% of the business is renting out spaces for events. However, people are waiting longer to book.

“We want to be able to plan what our schedule is going to look like especially because we’re not just planning one thing,” said Kennedy Eslinger, a performance service associate with the Heyde Center. “We’re not just planning weddings. We’re not a venue focusing just on weddings. We’re planning art workshops. We’re planning weddings, performances, musicals, plays, you know, different shows like that.”

Eslinger said this uncertainty can also make it harder to plan the budget for the year as some of the money from rentals is used to keep ticket prices down.

That’s something that’s important for those at the Heyde Center who work to make the arts accessible to all.

For 2023 the Heyde Center is planning to book a variety of entertainment to see what will bring people in.

Johnson said one possible solution to get touring groups may be some sort of profit sharing.

