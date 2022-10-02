Performing arts school opened by Niles native | News, Sports, Jobs

CHAMPION — Fall semester is underway for students at Hart’s School of Performing Arts, located in the theater building of Kent State University at Trumbull.

The school started by Niles native Shiloh Hart, a 2011 Graduate of the Akron School of Arts, will provide opportunities for students to learn about singing, dancing and preparing for auditions. They’ll also learn the backstage aspects of a production, including stage lighting, makeup, set design and creating their own routines for performances.

The school is funded using grants from the state that cover rent, classroom supplies, etc. There are two scholarships, the Jesse Garland Scholarship and one donated by an Anonymous playwright from Youngstown, each worth $400 for students who struggle to afford the tuition.

Her school features an eight-week course for high school students, which so far has a class of 12 students. Tuition for the program is $400.

“I want to teach kids respect because performers can sometimes develop a God complex and lose respect for the people doing their hair, their lighting, the people that make them look good when they’re on that stage,” Hart said.

For those shy of the spotlight, Hart said learning all performance aspects helps give those students other opportunities in the world of arts.

Hart has been working in the industry since starring in “Annie” from ages 10 to 12 before leaving the area at 15 to attend the prestigious Firestone Theater in Akron.

She has since performed in more than 100 musical theater shows across Northeast Ohio.

Her career has even taken her to Nashville where in 2014, she began working as a songwriter for a production company — all while still performing musical theater there.

Seeing the opportunities other students were offered was a motivating factor for Hart wanting to come back home.

“You look at Akron compared to here — kids have fine arts education starting at a young age,” Hart said. “By the time they’re adults, these kids are experienced professionals.”

Hart said she hopes to create an opportunity for kids in the area who may not otherwise have the resources to pursue a career in the arts.

The program will be year-round with classes after school to not conflict with students’ normal class schedule. Audition workshops for elementary and middle school students will begin this month. Pre-K student workshops will be available in January.

Throughout the duration of the semester, she will also offer private lessons for piano, acting, alto sax and clarinet.

Hart will have guest coaches including some notable actors, musicians and performers.

For information, call 330-240-5567 or harts [email protected] Information also is available at hartsschoolofperformingarts.com.

[email protected]