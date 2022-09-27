Performing Arts League Of Chattanooga Awards $16,100 In Grants And Scholarships

The Performing Arts League announces 2022 Grants and Scholarships Awards totaling $16,100 to support youth involvement in the Performing arts. This year, PAL awarded Grants to 11 area non-profit arts organizations to fund instrumental, vocal, dance and theater programs to support arts programs that recruit, develop and train young performers.

PAL also awarded Scholarships to 13 aspiring high school performers to encourage their development and training in the instrumental, vocal, dance and theatrical arts.

Greg Miller, president of the Performing Arts League, said, “The mission of the Performing Arts League is to promote youth involvement in the Performing arts. We do this by supporting meaningful projects and opportunities for young performing artists both individually and as part of a group experience. Over the years, we have been blessed to witness how these opportunities can change lives and impact our community in many positive and creative ways. After two difficult years for the Performing arts, we consider our support for these students essential to the growth and well-being of our community. We are pleased to be able to fund these outstanding projects and individual young performers and encourage their aspirations. We look forward to continuing this important work in the future and invite others to join us.”

2022 Grant Recipients: Center for Creative Arts, Chattanooga Ballet (Dance); Central High School, Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra Youth Orchestra, East Lake Expression Engine, Hixson High School Band, String Theory (Instrumental); Chattanooga Theater Centre, Christian Family Theater Youth Theater (Theater) Chattanooga Boys Choir, Chattanooga Girls Choir (Vocal).

“Young artists greatly benefit from PAL’s work in the arts community in Chattanooga,” said a representative of the Center for Creative Arts.

2022 Scholarship Recipients: Abigail Anselmi, Jubilee Elliott, Elise Giles, Isabella Moore, Layla Reed, Alezah Trimble (Dance); Ronaldo Lorenzo, Axel Gonzalez-Matul, Jasper Sewell, Juan Velasquez-Varga, Harrison Wells (Instrumental); Nadia Giles (Theatre); Julian Arellano (Vocal).

“Thanks to the generosity of the Performing Arts League, I am one small step closer to my dreams,” said Jubilee Elliott.