Performing Arts Initiative presents “Illuminated Cello” at Bingen Theater | Gorge Life

Performing Arts Initiative presents "Illuminated Cello" at Bingen Theater

The Performing Arts Initiative is set to host “Illuminated Cello,” an audio-visual live performance, at the Bingen Theater on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from this event will help the efforts of the Performing Arts Initiative in 2023.

Illuminated Cello features internationally renowned musician Chrissy Lancaster and the Lightwave Lightshow by John Hardham.

