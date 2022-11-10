Performing arts Highlights | Montana Public Radio
Hand-picked Performing arts events around western Montana.
- The Underground Comedy Series is bringing all the laughs to Mother Lode Theater in Butte this Saturday, November 12 at 8pm. Visit buttearts.org
- The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged & revised) will be performed at Libby Memorial Events Center in Libby this Friday at 7pm, The Rex Community Theater in Thompson Falls at 7:30pm, and at Bias Brewing in Kalispell on Saturday at 6pm. Visit shakespeareintheparks.org
- WÖR, Folk With Beglian Attitude will be at The O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish this Thursday at 7:30pm. They’re also performing at Ronan Performing Arts Center in Ronan Wednesday at 7pm. Visit wearewor.com/live
- The Infamous Stringdusters will be at The Newberry in Great Falls this Sunday at 7:30pm. Visit thenewberrymt.com
- Great Falls Symphony: Miracle is at The Mansfield Theater in Great Falls this Saturday at 7:30. Visit gfsymphony.org
- Helena Symphony: Mozart by Candlelight is at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Helena, MT this Saturday at 7:30pm. Visit helenasymphony.org
- Jazzoula is at the Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula this Thursday through Saturday at 6:30pm. Visit zootownarts.org.
Thank you so much for your support of the arts here in Montana. For more events head over to livelytimes.com