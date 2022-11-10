Performing arts Highlights | Montana Public Radio

Hand-picked Performing arts events around western Montana.

The Underground Comedy Series is bringing all the laughs to Mother Lode Theater in Butte this Saturday, November 12 at 8pm. Visit buttearts.org

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged & revised) will be performed at Libby Memorial Events Center in Libby this Friday at 7pm, The Rex Community Theater in Thompson Falls at 7:30pm, and at Bias Brewing in Kalispell on Saturday at 6pm. Visit shakespeareintheparks.org

WÖR, Folk With Beglian Attitude will be at The O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish this Thursday at 7:30pm. They’re also performing at Ronan Performing Arts Center in Ronan Wednesday at 7pm. Visit wearewor.com/live

The Infamous Stringdusters will be at The Newberry in Great Falls this Sunday at 7:30pm. Visit thenewberrymt.com

Great Falls Symphony: Miracle is at The Mansfield Theater in Great Falls this Saturday at 7:30. Visit gfsymphony.org

Helena Symphony: Mozart by Candlelight is at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Helena, MT this Saturday at 7:30pm. Visit helenasymphony.org

Jazzoula is at the Zootown Arts Community Center in Missoula this Thursday through Saturday at 6:30pm. Visit zootownarts.org.

Thank you so much for your support of the arts here in Montana. For more events head over to livelytimes.com