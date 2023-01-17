Performing Arts Council To Present 2023 A Cappella Sampler January 18

What do Andy Bernard from The Office and Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect have in common? They both sang in an a cappella group in college. A cappella isn’t one of those things about the college experience that only happens in movies or on TV. Collegiate a cappella is real, and it exists on Penn State’s campus.

Now is your time to experience some top-of-the-line tunes produced using only the mouths of Penn State students. Penn State’s Performing Arts Council is hosting its annual “A Cappella Sampler” at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 18, in Schwab Auditorium, as announced in a press release.

A cappella is pretty popular at Penn State, and 10 of the a cappella groups on campus will be performing at this year’s A Cappella Sampler, including The Penn Harmonics, Fanaa, The Coda Conduct, Savoir Faire, The Statesmen, None of the Above, Blue in the Face, The Singing Lions, Shades of Blue, and the Black Elements. Every group is special in its own unique way, and their talents will be on display as each performs a few songs at the sampler.

If you are not familiar with The Penn State Performing Arts Council, it serves as a resource to student performing arts organizations and as the liaison between these groups and the university. The council seeks to foster a culture in which performing arts can flourish here at Penn State.

“As an organization, we strive to create a space for the arts to grow and thrive on Penn State’s campus,” Stephanie Libertucci, Director of Public Relations, said. “It’s magical to see what can happen when all of our arts organizations come together to perform.

So if you’re trying to take a break from all of that incredibly difficult, second-week-of-the-semester work, head over to Schwab Auditorium to hear a variety of music on Wednesday night.