Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy Partners with DKSC ​​Soccer Club to Offer Discounted Recovery Services to Over 2,000 Area Soccer Players

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy is excited to announce a new partnership with DKSC, one of DFW’s fastest growing premier soccer clubs. As part of this partnership, all DKSC’s soccer players will receive significant discounts that will cover most of their recovery expenses at the facility.



PMST Facility – Plano, TX



“We are thrilled to partner with DKSC ​​to offer their players discounted access to our cutting-edge recovery modalities,” said Dr. Ismael Gonzalez, of Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy. “We believe it is our duty to make these recovery modalities as accessible to young Athletes as possible. These services will help the players recover faster and reduce their risk of injury on the field.”

The partnership will provide DKSC’s more than 2,000 players with access to state-of-the-art recovery technologies that are designed to help athletes recover from injuries, prevent future injuries, and improve overall performance.

“We are ecstatic to partner with Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy to continue to make a difference in our players’ soccer experience,” he said Juan Martinez, President & Executive Director of DKSC. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our goal to ‘Build A Different Type Of Player’ both on the field and off and is a Testament to our commitment to innovation and improving player wellbeing.”

Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy is dedicated to helping Athletes achieve their full potential by providing value-based access to innovative recovery technologies. The partnership with DKSC ​​is just one example of the company’s commitment to helping athletes reach their goals.

For more information about Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy, visit their website at www.recoverwithpurpose.com. To learn more about DKSC ​​and their soccer programs, visit their website at www.dksclub.com.

About:

Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy

Located in Plano, TX along the Dallas North Tollway, Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy has redefined the standard of sports medicine and physical therapy. PMST is known as the premier comprehensive care facility for professional athletes and weekend warriors alike. Embodying a value-based multidisciplinary approach, our 15,000sqft facility encompasses everything needed to recover and perform at the highest level. Our services include physical therapy, primary care, sports chiropractic, strength and performance training, cryotherapy, massage therapy, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, pain management and much more.

DKSC

DKSC is a not-for-profit club that aims to provide young athletes with the opportunity to learn and improve their soccer skills at a low cost, regardless of their economic circumstances. The club is run by passionate individuals who focus on teaching the love of the game, player-centered and collaborative coaching methods, and building resilient and good-character players. The club emphasizes the importance of teaching life skills through soccer and is focused on “making a difference” in the lives of its players. The club’s culture is one of a family, and members are encouraged to express their pride in being a part of the club.

