Perfecting a Corte Madera garden, one goal at a time – Marin Independent Journal

Like a Magical vine, the act of gardening has wound itself in and around Linda Varonin’s life since she was a little girl growing up in Rochester, New York.

Over the years, gardening, and even her own Corte Madera garden, has reflected the life and pursuits that she and her husband, John Johnson, have developed here in Marin.

“My mother inspired me as she got great Joy from her garden and sharing it with others, both in the viewing of it and in sharing plants,” Varonin recalls.

It’s something Varon loved to do as a girl and continues to do today.

“My specialty was finding tiny sprouts of trees that I grew in a little nursery and gave away to neighbors, relatives and friends,” says the former special education teacher. “I saw them grow to full height and it made me very proud.”

When she and her husband, a retired residential contractor who grew up in Southern California, moved into their Corte Madera home 37 years ago, they were newly married and expecting their first child. The two-bedroom hillside home, built in 1945, had previously been used as a rental, and while the garden had good bones, it was not in good shape and it had no space where their children could play.

So, almost two years later, after their second child was born, “my wonderful contractor husband doubled the size of our house and built a large deck in the back, mainly for our son to practice basketball but, also, for us to entertain, Varon explains.

Those were the first two of a list of property and garden goals that the couple has completed.

“I have always loved gardening and this is where I could practice goal No. 3, which is to experiment with plants and see what grows well in Marin,” she says.

Goal No. 4 was to propagate plants that she could give away to people.

“Unusual succulents are my specialty,” she says. “I love it when people mention the succulents that I gave them years ago are still thriving and that they are passing them along,” she says. “I gave my hairdresser a Bust of a head and planted Rhipsalis from my garden in it, and told her to keep it trimmed!”

After Varonin retired from teaching, she was a UC Master Gardener for seven years and discovered that her next goal, No. 5, was to learn more about planting pollinator plants so she could design creature-friendly gardens that welcomed insects, birds, and bats.

Goals No. 6 and 7 were to preserve the oak and birch trees on their property and to choose low-water usage plants for the garden.

Erecting a greenhouse that ultimately became a Shelter for their cacti collection, was goal No. 8 and as their children grew up and went to college, their goals shifted temporarily back to the house where they transformed the two empty bedrooms into an office and a guest room.

Goals No. 10 and 11 were to display in the garden the quirky art or craft pieces they found in their travels or made and then figuring out which plants deer will shun.

“They still haven’t gotten the memo that our front yard is not a deer buffet,” she quips.

They also enjoy their ever-expanding “rusted wall,” a mounted display of rusted items that have been gifts from friends or found at garage sales and add interest to the view from their dining room.

Goal 12 involved Pursuing a pesticide-free garden and No. 13 was being able to use plants in her photography, especially because, for years, she maintained both her own private Instagram account and the one for the UC Marin Master Gardeners, and relied often on the use of her own flowers and garden.

“After John retired, they became interested in goal No. 14, which was growing things to eat such as tomatoes, lemons, apricots and herbs,” she says. Among the favorites are Black Krim, Celebrity, and Momotaro tomatoes, Bearss lime and Eureka lemons.

The day she retired, she says, the renovation of their 30-by-40-foot front garden began. She and a friend hacked away at its fire-hazardous junipers.

“That led to John and me viewing front gardens and steps all over Marin and noting what we liked,” she says. “We hired Robin Moller, a landscape architect and longtime friend to put our plans into action, and found an excellent concrete contractor through John’s contacts in the business.”

Their front garden was planted with plants chosen not to end up on the deer buffet, such as one of her favorites — the bush marigold.

“I had noticed bush marigold plants under Papaya plants in India to keep pests from eating the fruit,” she says. “I also noticed it in deer-prone areas where it was not being eaten.

She appreciates that it has a long blooming season, but acknowledges that because of its odor it is not a suitable cutting flower

The couple’s most recent goal has been to find fun uses for building cast-offs, such a pretty blue sink that had been replaced on a construction job and that now holds succulents on their outdoor table or the Leftover Gutters from work on their home.

“It was John’s idea to make little planters on the side of the fence,” she says. “We have used them for micro greens, seed sprouting and other plants, but what does the best are succulent cuttings that I love to give away.”

She also found new homes for a number of her 6-foot tall cacti growing in their front yard.

“The deer don’t eat them but they grew so large, the postal carrier complained that he was getting attacked by the plants.”

