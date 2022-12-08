‘Perfect Time’: Atlanta Falcons Should Start Rookie QB Desmond Ridder, Says NFL Insider

The Atlanta Falcons might be on their bye week, but there’s far from a shortage of intrigue surrounding the team.

To be more specific, all eyes are on Falcons Coach Arthur Smith, who’s set to announce Atlanta’s starting quarterback next Monday for the Week 15 Matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The decision comes down to whether Smith wants to stick with Veteran Marcus Mariota, who’s accumulated 2,657 total yards of offense but threw for over 200 yards just three times through the season’s first 13 games, or hand the keys over to Desmond Ridder, a third- round Rookie who went 34 of 56 for 431 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in the preseason but hasn’t seen the field since.

