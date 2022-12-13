Perfect Ten! Women Basketball Moves to 10-0 for Third Time in Program History

Next Game: Newberry 12/14/2022 | 5:30 PM December 14 (Wed) / 5:30 PM Newberry History

Hickory, NC — For the first 60 years of the Lenoir-Rhyne Women’s Basketball program, the Bears have started 10-0 only two times but on Monday night inside the Shu the Bears defeated UNC Pembroke 71-48 to move to 10-0 for the third time and the first since the 1979-80 season. Four Bears scored in double figures on the evening lead by 13 from Megan Landsiedel .

GAME INFORMATION:

Final: Well. 9/No. 20 Lenoir-Rhyne 71, UNC-Pembroke 48

Records: Well. 9/No. 20 Lenoir-Rhyne (10-0), UNC Pembroke (3-6)

Location: Hickory, NC | Shuford Area

STATS AND INFO:

The Bears started 10-0 during the 1977-78 season. LR started 12-0 that season on their way to a 19-4 season.

LR started 15-0 during the 1979-80 season.

Bears also currently have a ten game home winning streak. The Bears are 6-0 this season inside the Shu and also won their last four last season at home.

This is win 743rd in program history. Bears are seven wins away from 750 all-time in program history.

Emily Harman had Eleven points Tonight and now has 799 points in her career.

FIRST HALF:

A well played first quarter as both teams shot over 50% from the floor. UNC Pembroke led early but a late run by the Bears to close the quarter gave the Bears a 21-15 lead after the first ten minutes. Landsiedel had eight points in the first period and went 3-3 from the floor including two bombs from long range.

Bears defense forced nine turnovers in the second quarter to help them grow a 13 point lead during the second period. Bears had the 10-0 advantage on fast breaks during the first half.

LR hit all eight free throws in the first half as eight different Bears scored in the first half led by Landsiedel’s eight points.

The Bears were sharing the ball extremely well as mentioned eight different scorers in the half but also the Bears Assisted on Eleven of twelve field goals in the half.

SECOND HALF:

Both teams got fourteen shots off in the third period but the Bears drained seven of the fourteen while the Braves only hit four in the period as the Bears extended their lead to 17 after three quarters.

For the seventh time this year, the Bears had at least a twenty point lead during the game as the Bears grew their lead Tonight to 25 points in the 4th quarter.

LR dominated the glass tonight with a 37-24 advantage. The Bears doubled up the Braves 10-5 on the Offensive side and only allowed four second chance points.

NOTABLE BRAVES:

Courtney Smith led UNC Pembroke with 13 points while adding five rebounds.

Kelci Adams was the other Braves that hit double digits tonight as Adams scored 11 points on 4-13 shooting.

Smith and Amazriah Rawls had a pair of steals.

ABOUT THE BEARS:

Landsiedel (13), Blaikley Crooks (12), Harman (11) and Brandi Hudson (10) all reached double figures on the night.

UP NEXT: LR will return to SAC play when Newberry comes into town on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 in the Shu.