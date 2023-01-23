‘Perfect day’ as seven-goal Cologne demolish Bremen – Newspaper

BERLIN: Fans of Bundesliga side Cologne were in full voice on Saturday, celebrating their 7-1 demolition of Werder Bremen, the team’s biggest Bundesliga win in 40 years.

The home fans Sang “let’s take the Lederhosen off those Bavarians”, a nod to Tuesday’s Clash away at German Champions Bayern Munich.

The win was Cologne’s biggest in the league since they defeated Kickers Offenbach 8-1 in the 1983-84 season.

Playing their first game in 10 weeks after German football’s winter break, Cologne scored five goals in the first 36 minutes.

Bremen’s Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug pulled one back before the break, but Cologne added two more in the second half.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Steffen Tigges and Tunisia international Ellyes Skhiri scored two apiece for Cologne, along with strikes from Linton Maina and Denis Huseinbasic.

An own goal from Bremen’s Marco Friedl completed the rout.

Tigges credited Coach Steffen Baumgart’s match plan and his side for implementing it perfectly.

“We saw a huge team performance. We implemented everything we set out to do. It’s a perfect day for us, outstanding,” he said.

Bremen midfielder Mitchell Weiser said “we can only blame ourselves” for the poor performance, promising a better show next time around.

“It will never happen to us like this again. I can promise that.”

