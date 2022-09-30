“Perfect Casting”: NBA Fans Go Bonkers Over Rumors of MCU Star Playing Dennis Rodman in a Movie About His Infamous Trip to Vegas

Chicago Bulls Legend Dennis Rodman was a Monster on the board during his playing days. The five-time NBA Champion has seven rebounding titles to his name and was a part of two NBA dynasties. As much as Rodman drew attention for his gameplay on the court, his off-the-court activities got a fair share of the spotlight as well.

Rodman was an integral part of the second three-peat the Bulls pulled off in the late 90s. Apart from his rebounding prowess, he was a great defender and part of the big three alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Jonathan Majors talks to play Dennis Rodman in an upcoming movie

In recent news, MCU star Jonathan Majors may be playing the role of Dennis Rodman in ’48 Hours in Vegas’. Majors is famously known for his role in the ‘Log‘ series where he plays Kang the Conquerer.

(Mike Nelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Now he is set to play basketball legend Dennis Rodman in this upcoming movie. Rodman’s infamous trip to Las Vegas had become a huge highlight and topic for debate in 1998. Amidst the 1998 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz, Dennis Rodman had asked his head Coach Phil Jackson if he could go to Las Vegas for 48 hours.

Even though the docuseries, ‘The Last Dance’ gave fans a glimpse of what Rodman’s Vegas trip ensued, the movie will go into depth about what and how things went down during that time.

As soon as the announcement was made about the potential casting, NBA fans went bonkers over it. Many fans believe that Johnathan Majors will do great justice to this role.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

Rodman’s trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals had caused quite the stir among the Chicago Bulls team, fans, and media around the league. And for those who haven’t seen ‘The Last Dance’ docuseries, Dennis Rodman ended up spending more than 48 hours in Las Vegas. Which led to Michael Jordan flying down to Las Vegas to get him back.

The rebel Dennis Rodman

Rodman was considered somewhat of a rebel during his playing days. But when it came to performing on the court, he always gave it his all by the time the final buzzer went off. Rodman and the Bulls went on to win their third consecutive championship that season.

So it is going to be fun to see what ’48 Hours in Vegas’ brings the viewers. And also bring in a fresh new perspective of everything that went down during that time.