Perdido Key home near beach on golf course is furnished

Located a short walk from the beaches of Perdido Key, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence boasts over 1,600 square feet, with nine-foot ceilings throughout. The fully-furnished home is oriented on the private Perdido Key Golf & Beach Club property, which includes gated entry, well-manicured landscaping and a fabulous golf course. Enjoy a spacious living area with an adjoining dining space and kitchen, a relaxing balcony and a large garage with room for a golf cart.

Stepping into the foyer, there is direct access to the garage, with a staircase leading to the living area, which is open and bright.

The living room with balcony access, dining space and a charming kitchen create a fantastic space to entertain or relax. A neutral color palette offers an abundance of opportunities to showcase colorful accents. The covered balcony overlooks green space, a canal and beautiful beach shrubbery.

Relax on the balcony.

The kitchen features pendant lighting, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and bar seating for four. Culinary enthusiasts can whip up a quick lunch or an extravagant dinner for family and/or guests.

“Upstairs offers the convenience of centrally located laundry between the three bedrooms, and a private master suite with a sizable personal bathroom,” says Realtor Ashlee Varnson with Kuhn Realty. The bedrooms offer scenic views and ample closet space. The private primary suite bath includes a glass-enclosed shower and a sprawling double vanity.

“This modern beach getaway is nestled in a gated community with an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Championship golf course, clubhouse restaurant, tennis courts, beach shuttle service, private beach access, community pool, and fitness center,” notes Varnson.

The dining space is open to the living room.

The beach lifestyle is perfect for full-time living, as a secondary residence or as a short-term rental investment. With the home’s location a short drive from downtown Pensacola, there is ample opportunity to enjoy the city life along with quiet walks on the beach.

14465 Salt Meadow Dr., Pensacola, FL

