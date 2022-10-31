Percy Warner Golf Course Closing for Year-long Restoration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Percy Warner Golf Course will be closing in November of this year to undergo an 11-month golf course renovation and enhancement project, led by architect Bruce Hepner.

Metro Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Golf Foundation, and Friends of Warner Parks are partnering to Restore the golf course and surrounding landscapes, with a tentative grand opening date of September 2023.

“After a decade of collaboration and planning, we have achieved the public-private partnership necessary to complete this historic Restoration project and enhance the game of golf for all of Nashville,” said Jenny Hannon, President of Friends of Warner Parks.

Percy Warner Golf Course opened in 1937 as Nashville’s second public golf course. Throughout its 84-year history, the course has been credited with introducing more people to the game of golf than any other course in Nashville – including 2012 FedExCup Champion Brandt Snedeker. The course remains extremely popular, with an average of 26,813 rounds played annually over the past 10 years.

Friends of Warner Parks is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the Warner Parks through comprehensive land and resource management, historic site restoration, educational programming, and more.

Their vision is to create a modern, sustainable course that will inspire a connection to nature and introduce the greater Nashville community to the Warner Parks.

Among the Improvements being made to Percy Warner Golf Course during the upcoming closure:

• Installation of a new irrigation system. The current system is over 50 years old and made of galvanized pipe. Replacing the irrigation with a modern automated system will improve efficiency, improve turf quality and free up vital labor hours.

• Creation of a one-of-a-kind practice area with putting greens, a short game training area, and practice bunkers. The goal is to create two or three holes in a short course arrangement that would serve for both public use and instructional programming.

• Replacement of summer and winter putting greens and green surroundings with one modern green complex. The current greens were originally built in 1937 and feature a double-green system. Replacing those with one green complex on each hole will improve playability, smoothness, consistency and maintenance efficiency.

• Improvement and expansion of tee boxes and bunkers. The current tee boxes are small and uneven. Expanding and leveling them, as well as creating some new tee boxes, will improve turf quality and playability for all ages and skill levels.

• Restoration and management of golf course Woodlands and surrounding landscapes. Modern design features will elevate the aesthetics of the course, not only benefitting the golfers, but also the neighboring community and park visitors.

As part of the Percy Warner Golf Course project, an Endowment will be established to support annual needs for equipment, maintenance, junior golf programming and staffing.

The Tennessee Golf Foundation will use its involvement in the project to expand junior golf programming opportunities to Percy Warner, including The First Tee, PGA Junior League and more. Headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., the TGF impacts more than 40,000 golfers annually state-wide through its various programming, with an emphasis on juniors, veterans and the disadvantaged.

“Percy Warner Golf Course has a long history of providing a haven for golfers, of all ages, to learn, grow, and enjoy the game,” said Whit Turnbow, President of the Tennessee Golf Foundation. “As a foundation, we are proud to partner with Metro Nashville and Friends of Warner Park to assist in the rebirth of such a historic venue.”

The total cost of the Percy Warner Golf Course Improvements will be approximately $2 million, and $500,000 of that is still needed. A “Restoration Celebration” was held on Oct. 26 from 5:30-7:30 pm at the Percy Warner Golf Course Clubhouse (1221 Forrest Park Drive).