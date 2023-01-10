Percy Leaves His Mark on the JMU Football Program

JMUSports.com Feature by Maya Waid

“I’m not a quitter. I’m going to work hard and then be better.”

James Madison University running back Percy Agyei-Obese has lived by these words since he was in high school.

As a child, Agyei-Obese believed he would grow up to either play on the Ghana national team or serve the country as a Navy SEAL. Now, he has finished his college career with the Dukes ranking in the top four in five different career record categories at JMU: rushing touchdowns (39 – 2nd), Rush attempts (694 – 2nd), rushing yards (3,503 – 3rd), total touchdowns (39 – 3rd) and scoring (234 – 4th).

However, when he first started football as a high school freshman, he didn’t foresee a long career ahead of him.

“I played soccer for most of my life and then coming into high school, a lot of my friends [told me] I should play football,” Agyei-Obese said. [I told them] I would try it out and I was terrible. My high school coach randomly moved me up to varsity.” [That year,] I learned a lot and I played a lot that year as well. That’s when I really started clicking into football and I finally was able to put it all together.”

Part of what helped Agyei-Obese jump start his football career in high school was training with his track coach, David Beach.

“My track coach played a very intricate role in me becoming a great football player,” Agyei-Obese said. “I was able to build so much speed with him and I would still come back, even during COVID. He would change up the workout so it was more applicable to football. He made me want to get better.”

Agyei-Obese’s recruiting process began during his sophomore year of high school, only one year into his football career. When he first connected with JMU, Agyei-Obese knew the school was the right fit for him.

“Coach John Bowers is not there anymore, but he was recruiting me. He’s been at my last couple games and he sticks with me, that’s my guy,” Agyei-Obese said. “There was no other choice that I wanted, JMU was the one for me. Out of my schools, it was a no brainer.”

Coming into the program after JMU won the FCS national Championship in 2016 set the stakes high for Agyei-Obese, however he was motivated by the challenge.

“Coming in, I wanted to be great,” Agyei-Obese said. “I wanted to be the best that I can be. When I got here, there were three great running backs ahead of me and they were all veterans. I had to wait my turn, but now looking back, I don’t regret it because I learned so much from those veterans. It helped me become a better running back and I’m still friends with those guys to this day.”

After many years with the football program, Agyei-Obese has overcome many challenges and his share of adversity, including a season-ending injury midway through the 2021 season.

“Getting injured last year was probably the most challenging to be honest,” he said. “That was supposed to be my senior year and getting a season-ending injury was [hard]. I just wanted to be out there with my guys and I wasn’t able to play. It’s made me realize how strong I am. When you are injured and when your sport just stops, you have to keep doing things. The world doesn’t stop for anyone. There’s always gonna be a light on the other side, you just have to keep going.”

As he recovered from his injury, Agyei-Obese shifted his focus towards his mental health and well-being outside of football.

“I like to meditate and do yoga to keep my mind at ease,” he said. “When it comes to student-athletes, we have to be more aware of our mental health. Now it’s becoming more and more talked about and I’m glad that it is because it has always been there, but nobody has ever said anything about it. Mental health is moving in the right direction for college sports.”

In his time as a Duke, Agyei-Obese had the chance to share many good memories with his teammates and on the field and one of his favorites was a highlight performance against Arkansas State this season.

“[My favorite memory was from] the Arkansas State game,” he said. “That was my comeback game [from injury] and I had the best game of my career. To see the love and the excitement from my teammates was so special. That’s the reason why people play, that type of love and that type of atmosphere. Feeling the love of your brothers and coaches is unexplainable. This is why people love the game of football, it is different.”

One of Agyei-Obese’s biggest goals was to leave the team as a leader and affect the lives of his teammates.

“I feel like I’ve affected a lot of people and that’s something that holds close to me. I always like to take my Younger teammates under my wing and teach them how to be a better person, a better football player and be a leader . I want to lead by example,” Agyei-Obese said.

Agyei-Obese’s teammate of three years, redshirt freshman running back Kaelon Black has experienced his leadership skills first hand.

“Percy is definitely very, very humble, calm and inclusive of the whole running back group and the team as well,” Black said. “He’s always making sure that our guys are on top of their game and making sure that everyone is included. Whether that’s extra work or film study, he wants to make sure that everyone is on their P’s and Q’s.”

Similar to Black, sophomore linebacker Taurus Jones has picked up skills from his time on the team with Agyei-Obese. Jones and Agyei-Obese first met on his official recruiting visit in 2018.

“I’ve learned how to be a professional [from Percy] and if you want to be successful, you have to be consistent in your craft every day, good or bad,” Jones said. “[Percy has] been through seasons where he was an All-American and he’s also been through seasons where he has missed significant time. By having lockers across from each other and living together during the summer I’ve never seen his attitude or outlook on life change.”

Jones has valued having Agyei-Obese as a role model in his life and is motivated by his presence.

“Coming into a program that has high standards like JMU, high school kids and transfers may not know what hard work truly looks like,” Jones said. “Percy shows exactly what that looks like day in and day out. He has always trusted and believed in us. Knowing Seniors like him came back to play their last season with us was the biggest motivation there is.”

In addition to developing his leadership skills, Agyei-Obese has also formed life-long connections with his teammates, whom he now calls brothers.

“The team has also impacted me in a way, that Brotherhood and going through adversity with these guys has helped me learn a lot about myself and become a better man,” Agyei-Obese said. “There are so many things [from my teammates] I’m going to take into life. I am going to be forever grateful for my brothers. We are always going to stay Brothers for life. Wherever everything goes, [we will] always be connected and the memories we made will last a lifetime.”

Since graduating, Agyei-Obese hopes he has left his Legacy behind at JMU.

“I want my name to be known and leave my mark here at JMU,” he said. “One day, I want to come back with my kids and tell them ‘this is where your dad used to play.’ I want people to look back and say ‘he was a great guy on and off the field, he was a great leader.’ I just want to keep that type of brotherhood in the locker room for the years to come.”

Like his Legacy at JMU, Agyei-Obese wants to continue to have a big impact on his hometown and be a role model for younger generations.

“People call me a Hometown Hero and the impact I still have at home is crazy,” Agyei-Obese said. “A couple of people were wearing my jersey in the stands of our high school playoff game and that is crazy. That was the first place I impacted and I wanted to continue that impact at JMU. I feel like I left my Legacy here at JMU and Wherever I go next, whatever I do next, that Legacy will continue.”

Throughout his career, Agyei-Obese has learned the importance of community and connecting with people to get him through tough times.

“Communities are big and that support has been big for me,” he said. “Just knowing that so many people are behind me encourages me and makes me want to be great and go harder. All of the love and support has definitely helped me over the years. I’ve connected with a lot of people that are going to be Lifelong friends and I’m Thankful for all of them. I can’t thank JMU enough and all the good people here, I’m forever Grateful for them.”

Moving forward, Agyei-Obese will shift his focus to the 2023 NFL Draft in April and improving his game.

“I am getting ready for the upcoming draft so I’ll be training and working to be prepared,” Agyei-Obese said. “I’m excited for the next level and I believe that I will make it [in the NFL]I just have to go out there and do what I do.”

As he prepares for his next chapter, Agyei-Obese still stands by the mentality of finishing things all the way through, and working hard to achieve all of his dreams.

“I knew I wasn’t a quitter. That’s something I’ve gotten from my parents and is instilled in me,” Agyei-Obese said. “Whatever I do, I’m going to finish and I’m going to keep on going, put my head down and I’m going to keep grinding, keep grinding until I get it.”