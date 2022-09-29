Pequot Lakes Volleyball Hungry for Redemption, Ranked 2nd in Class AA

Pequot Lakes volleyball has proven to be one of the better teams within the Lakeland viewing area this year. After falling just one game short of a state tournament berth last year, the Patriots are hungry for redemption. With about a quarter of the regular season to go, Pequot Lakes is sitting in a good spot to compete for a Class AA title.

The Patriots are on a very impressive roll this season. They’re currently ranked 2nd in the state for Class AA with an 11-1 record and their one loss has been to the only team ranked higher than them: Nova Classical, who sits perfect at 18-0.

In their 11 wins, Pequot Lakes has swept every single one of their opponents. This means that they have played as little volleyball as possible since they haven’t had to play any extra or unnecessary sets, which could prove difficult as they take on tougher teams.

Pequot Lakes has been able to find a lot of success on offense by outscoring their opponents 631-400 across the first three sets. They will need to continue to dominate on offense as they have one of the toughest sections in AA.

The Patriots will look to get back to the Championship this year after losing a tough 5-set match to Sauk Center last year, keeping them from the state tournament.

Their next game is set for Thursday, September 29th at home, where they’ll be hosting the 10-2 Lakers of Detroit Lakes for a 7 pm start.