Pepperdine vs. George Washington odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 23 Picks from proven models

The George Washington Colonials will try to bounce back from a loss to Washington State when they face the Pepperdine Waves on Friday night during the 2022 Diamond Head Classic. George Washington held a 1-point lead with less than 10 seconds remaining, but Washington State knocked down a 3-pointer in the final seconds. Pepperdine lost for the fourth time in five games on Thursday, falling to Hawaii in a 76-70 final.

Tip-off is set for 10 pm ET. The Waves are favored by 3 points in the latest Pepperdine vs. George Washington odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 151. Before Entering any George Washington vs. Pepperdine picks, you’ll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 7 of the 2022-23 college basketball season on a strong 19-12 roll on all top-rated CBB picks, returning more than $200. Anyone who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pepperdine vs. George Washington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Pepperdine vs. George Washington:

Pepperdine vs. George Washington spread: Pepperdine -3

Pepperdine vs. George Washington over/under: 151 points

Pepperdine vs. George Washington money line: Pepperdine -160, George Washington +140

Pepperdine vs. George Washington picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Pepperdine Waves vs. George Washington Colonials

Why Pepperdine can cover

George Washington has now lost three of its last four games, as its neutral-site struggles continued on Thursday. The Colonials have now covered the spread just twice in their last eight neutral-site games, falling to Washington State in the first round of this event. They were terrible from beyond the arc against the Cougars, converting on just 3 of 18 3-point tries.

Pepperdine played a close game against host Hawaii, outscoring the Warriors by eight points in the second half to make it a tight finish. The Waves are led by sophomore forward Maxwell Lewis, who is scoring 18.8 points and grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Houston Mallette is adding 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, while sophomore guard Mike Mitchell Jr. (11.2) and freshman forward Jevon Porter (10.3) are both in double figures as well.

Why George Washington can cover

George Washington is coming off a loss to Washington State, but the Colonials were leading in the final seconds prior to a 3-pointer from the Cougars. Washington State failed to cover the 4.5-point spread in a game that was close from start to finish. Senior guard Brendan Adams led George Washington with 17 points in the loss, but he had four teammates score in double figures as well.

Senior guard James Bishop IV has been George Washington’s leading scorer this season, averaging 21.1 points and 5.2 assists per game. Adams (16.9) and senior forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (10.5) are both averaging double digits too. The Colonials have more experience than Pepperdine, which gives them an edge in the second game of an event like this one.

How to make George Washington vs. Pepperdine Picks

The model has simulated Pepperdine vs. George Washington 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins George Washington vs. Pepperdine? And which side of the spread is hitting almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $1,400 on its college basketball Picks the last six years, and find out.