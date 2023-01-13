Pepperdine at San Diego: Free Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The bottom team in the West Coast Conference, Pepperdine, will head on the road this week looking for its first conference win as it takes on San Diego tonight. The Toreros are 8-10 overall this season and 1-3 against conference opponents. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games after winning five of their first eight. They lost most recently back-to-back conference games against Pacific at home 84-82 and BYU at home 68-48. In that loss to BYU, guard Eric Williams, Jr., who is averaging 14.7 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, was held to 14 points and eight rebounds with one assist. Wayne McKinney III dropped 10 points in the loss as the only other player to score double digits.

How to Watch Pepperdine at San Diego in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 12, 2023

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

The Waves are 7-10 this season and winless at 0-3 in conference play. They are now on a four-game losing streak including those three conference losses. Their most recent loss was 80-75 against Pacific.

Maxwell Lewis averages a team-high 20.1 points per game to go with 6.2 rebounds per game. Jevon Porter averages 11.2 points with 7.2 rebounds per game and 1.1 blocks as well.

