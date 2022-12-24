Pep Guardiola says Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips returned to club ‘overweight’

Pep Guardiola has said that Kalvin Phillips returned to Manchester City from the World Cup “overweight”.

Phillips was expected to be in the Squad for Manchester City’s League Cup match against Liverpool, but was a shock omission.

Guardiola initially told reporters that Phillips was not fit, but has now qualified that statement.

“He’s not injured – he arrived overweight,” Guardiola said.

“I don’t know [why]. They didn’t arrive in the condition to do training sessions and to play.”

City won their last-16 fixture with Liverpool 3-2 and follow that up with a Premier League encounter against Leeds on Boxing Day at 20:00.

Guardiola added that Phillips would play when his fitness levels allowed.

“When he will be ready, he will play, because we need him, we need him a lot,” Guardiola added. “It’s a private conversation with Kalvin.”

The 27-year-old joined City from Leeds over the summer but has made one Premier League appearance for the club, the opening-day win against West Ham.

Phillips has struggled with fitness since joining City in the summer and underwent shoulder surgery in September, and only made one appearance for Guardiola’s side – as a substitute against Chelsea in the League Cup – ahead of the World Cup.

The former Leeds United player would make two substitute appearances at the World Cup – against Wales and Senegal – before England were knocked out by France in the quarter-finals.

