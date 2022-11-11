Pep Guardiola admits he no longer understands handball law after VAR controversies

Pep Guardiola admits he no longer understands the handball law after VAR controversies in his side’s game against Copenhagen.

Riyad Mahrez was adjudged to have handled the ball during a build-up to Rodri’s early goal in Denmark, but after a pitch-side review by the referee, the scoreline went back to 0-0.

A similar situation came around 15 minutes later after Nicolai Boilesen was deemed to have committed a handball in the box, leaving the visitors being awarded a penalty, one which was then missed by Mahrez.

This follows a weekend when three handball incidents involving Michail Antonio, Gabriel Magalhaes and Marcus Rashford in the Premier League were interpreted differently.

Asked whether he understands one of the basic laws of the game, Guardiola responded: “No. It is what it is. Just see Inter Milan and Barcelona last week, what happened.

“Just see what happened in Arsenal vs Liverpool with Saliba [Gabriel] in the first half. So, well [I don’t understand].”

“Do you understand the handball rule?” 🗣 Pep Guardiola speaks on the decisions that went against Manchester City in the 0-0 draw with Copenhagen ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Si3zMnbEbn — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) October 11, 2022

On the first-half VAR decisions, Rodri told BT Sport: “Sometimes it’s like this, you have to live these types of games. With an early red card it’s difficult for the team but we fight to the end and have chances to score – a disallowed goal and a missed penalty but it’s difficult when it’s ten against 11.

“I’m a bit frustrated of course, I don’t think anyone realized what happened but apparently it’s a handball. I don’t know if it’s intentional or not, but it is what it is. We respect the decision. Then we have a penalty miss and the red card changes the game.

“We wanted to come here and win, it’s frustrating but we have a red card and we fight to the end. Of course we want to win but for the way we played, ten against 11, we cannot be sad.”

“I didn’t see the actions on TV” “Now we have to go to Dortmund and secure first position” The post-match thoughts of Pep Guardiola following City’s 0-0 in draw Copenhagen 🗣 🎙 @DannyJamieson #UCL pic.twitter.com/uCkPbjuzLg — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022

On Sunday, Arsenal’s opening goal against Liverpool could not be checked by VAR for offside due to a technical issue preventing the incident being properly reviewed.

Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners ahead in the meeting between the teams at the Emirates Stadium, although there was a debate as to whether or not this goal should have stood.

It was Bukayo Saka who carried the ball forward for the hosts prior to his teammate finding the back of the net, but he appeared to be standing in a possible offside position upon first receiving the ball from Ben White.

The offside flag remained down and the goal was then reviewed, but, as first reported by ESPN, a conclusive verdict could not be reached due to Saka not being visible in any of the five Hawk-Eye cameras that are used when decisions are referred to Stockley Park for further assessment.

✅ Penalty Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says he expected VAR to overturn the Gabriel Magalhães penalty handball incident but says close proximity is the reason why it wasn’t given. pic.twitter.com/nTMKW1iYoB — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 10, 2022

Footage from a Tactical camera near the halfway line Featured the 21-year-old in frame, but it’s reported that virtual offside lines couldn’t be drawn to ascertain whether the Arsenal forward had mistimed his run due to not being calibrated to support such actions . Michael Oliver was therefore left with no other choice than to stick with the on-field decision.

Richard Keys supported this, claiming the officials had no other option but to guess regarding the Positioning of Saka in relation to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was the furthest man back in Liverpool’s defensive line.

“I’ve argued that when decisions are – the forward should always get the advantage so I’d be happy if the PGMOL have had a change of heart. Except they haven’t. They missed it. How do I know? Because we asked the match center for the proof that Saka was on. We wanted to see the lines they’d used to make their decision. They couldn’t provide them. Why? Because they didn’t use them. If they checked it – they guessed,” said Keys.

“Sometimes it’s like this, you have to live with these types of games” “I don’t know if the handball was intentional or not” “It’s a mess” Rodri reacts to a frustrating for Man City in Copenhagen. 🎙 @DannyJamieson #UCL pic.twitter.com/Pl4bvH0Bob — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022

SEE MORE: Managers and players fume at yet more VAR controversy and handball decisions

This is what fans said as Pep Guardiola admits he no longer understands the handball law after recent VAR controversies…

@MichaelJewkes: We all feel the same Pep 🙄

@lloydt1: Neither do we Pep #ffc 🤷🏼

@bifana_bifana: “A confusing VAR decision…” if only it were funny. Bloody ruination of a sport that lives for spontaneous excitement. Now we have (incorrect) slow Forensic analysis. A disaster, quite clearly.

@meamitshuklaa: UEFA, PL, PGMOL, etc should be fined and made to pay for the losses that occur to the club due to wrong decisions (not all but at least clear-cut errors) made by their officials. Accountability makes them work harder to improve.

@TheKopHQ: He knows that Rodri goal should have stood last night, Liverpool should have had a Pen for Gabriel handball & Rashford goal should have stood v Everton. But the officials & VAR are an Absolute shambles!

@9HaalandSZN: At this point I don’t think anyone does and the refs are biased when they call a handball or not

@mcfcase: I don’t think anyone does tbh

@gazswain: Along with SG, VAR is Killing my love & passion for football. Imagine not being able to celebrate that thunderbastard from Rodri 😩😩

@SundaySZN: neither do the refs

@sufcben: Utter river

@nazirabd: The problem is what is the law exactly???? Does anyone really know. It’s ridiculous how it’s different every weekend.

@LiamMacGregor8: Puts you off watching. Disgusting

@HighburyHeart: Really putting me off football at the moment. It’s only going to get worse.

@451illustration: The whole game has turned absurd. I love football but, every week I watch on TV and it’s never a game of football. Premier league is a farce too. Slowly but surely, I’m losing all interest in what is left of football.

@rgardom1: Ruining football beautiful football 😢

@LSmyth_11: Hate VAR.. it’s supposed to stop referee mistakes, yet the ref just watched that back and made a mistake still. Games gone. #binVAR

@RoryTGraham: I really don’t get to play it in slow mo either. Football is not played in slow mo so how can you tell if it’s a natural position or not etc. by slowing it down so much?

@BoothyCraig: Well the referee and VAR should be sacked then.

Pep is all of us seeing Rodri’s goal getting called off 😐 pic.twitter.com/Pwq3P3Foef — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 11, 2022

“I’ve just seen one of the most ridiculous decisions!” 😠 Rodri thought he’d put Man City ahead against Copenhagen, but it’s been ruled out by VAR for a handball! ❌ pic.twitter.com/fQL6QqX4QJ — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 11, 2022

“Nobody’s appealed for it other than some eagle-eyed keeper” “We’ve been robbed of a great Champions League goal” Was VAR wrong to rule out Rodri’s Strike against Copenhagen? #UCL pic.twitter.com/4vkSTcG3AK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 11, 2022



