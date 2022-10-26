Peoria Notre Dame coach, son leads state title Chase

PEORIA — Dillon Bare is a two-sport athlete at Notre Dame High School.

Futbol, ​​and football.

The senior goalkeeper is among the Irish run through the Illinois High School Association state soccer Playoffs this week, a journey that could end in a state title. But Bare also just ended his first-ever football season with the Irish on the gridiron, taking up the team’s kicking duties after a crash course at the position.

“Last day of school (last May), my dad said. ‘Let’s go kick.’ Dillon Bare said. “My first kick I hit a 45-yard field goal. I was on the Notre Dame practice field. It really piqued my interest. I thought maybe I could do it.”

