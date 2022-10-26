Peoria Notre Dame coach, son leads state title Chase

PEORIA — Dillon Bare is a two-sport athlete at Notre Dame High School.

Futbol, ​​and football.

The senior goalkeeper is among the Irish run through the Illinois High School Association state soccer Playoffs this week, a journey that could end in a state title. But Bare also just ended his first-ever football season with the Irish on the gridiron, taking up the team’s kicking duties after a crash course at the position.

“Last day of school (last May), my dad said. ‘Let’s go kick.’ Dillon Bare said. “My first kick I hit a 45-yard field goal. I was on the Notre Dame practice field. It really piqued my interest. I thought maybe I could do it.”

Bare — whose father, Mike, is head coach of Notre Dame’s soccer team — had a hip impingement and labrum tear that needed surgery to repair, delaying his football plans until this season, his senior year. He had surgery in November 2021, worked through the six-month recovery process, and started kicking footballs.

“I didn’t even have footballs,” Mike Bare said. “We borrowed a block and a tee and some footballs (from Notre Dame football head Coach Pat Armstrong) and tried it.”

Future as a football kicker

Dillon Bare was invited to a 90-minute kicking session with University of Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin, where he was tutored in technique. Griffin told the 6-foot-1, 188-pound high school senior he should pursue football, that he had the leg strength and athleticism for it.

From there, it was kicking camps, including the Kohl’s Kicking Camp in Chicago in July. He was scored as sixth-best in kickoffs and fifth in punting in that two-day camp.

Despite being just three weeks into kicking, he was invited by Kohl’s to a national showcase. He will kick in front of college scouts at a Midwest Showcase in December.

“I go to these camps, and I know my potential,” Dillon Bare said. “Caleb was game-changing for me. I was kicking it like a soccer ball. He’s mentored me and I really look up to him. He was a former soccer player who transitioned to football and is a success.”

Dillon was kicking 54-yard field goals at Halftime of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Classic in Dozer Park this season. They had only one field goal attempt on the season, and it was blocked. But he kicked off and handled extra points.

“His PATs were good and his kickoffs, he put it in the end zone, very good about doing that and it’s a great stat for us,” Armstrong said. “We asked him to do that and he did that.

“I think he wants to kick in college. Strength-wise, coming off that hip surgery he’ll get stronger and I think he has a chance to do that.”

That is very much the plan for Bare, who says he wants to pursue a degree in physical therapy in college.

“I think for sure I want to kick in college,” Dillon Bare said. “Such a cool opportunity. I’m trying to weigh my options. And the fact is, you get more college scholarship money for playing football than you do for soccer.”

Born for the pitch

While football looms as his future, soccer has been the story of Bare’s past and present.

He plays for his father on a Notre Dame program that has carried national status in recent years and was ranked as high as No. 3 in the Nation this season.

But he was on the field with the Irish long before he played for them. Bare is pictured, at age 4, holding the game ball and wearing a state Championship medal after Notre Dame won the state title in 2008. Another photo shows him running out onto the field with his father at age 6 to join the team photo after the 2010 Championship game.

“His first memories are from back in 2008 when he was 4 and his mom (Melissa) snuck him out onto the field so he could get in the team picture,” Mike Bare said. “His whole life he’s been around Notre Dame soccer. One of his goals has been to be on the team and contribute to a Championship run.

“He wants to go out on a high note. And hopefully, we can do it together.”

Bare calls his son “big, strong and athletic” and thinks he could probably play soccer at the college level, too. As a goalkeeper, he can kick a soccer ball off the ground longer than 60 yards.

No surprise, Dillon Bare is a Big 12 Conference first-team selection, and in the coming days, he will also be named an all-sectional pick by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Going down kicking

The Bare family includes parents Mike and Melissa, and children Dillon, Elly (a junior), Rylie (a freshman) and Luke (in seventh grade).

“We have great family support for what we do,” Dillon Bare said. “I get to call my Coach my dad every day. If we have a bad day in a game or practice, well, thankfully (laughing), we can go home in separate cars.

“It’s fun and challenging.”

Bare has a 0.90 goals-against average and 11 shutouts this season in Notre Dame’s net.

What has been a Lifelong soccer journey is in its final days now, as Notre Dame (18-3-1) faces Orion/Sherrard (21-3-3) in the IHSA Sectional semifinals on Wednesday in Washington.

“We were No. 3 in the country at one point,” Bare said. “Then we lost six starters to injuries and we took losses that set us back. We’re fully healthy again now. We have a good chance.

“Not many people can say they won a state championship with their dad. It’s a dream.”

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men’s basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.