Peoria HIgh Tops Peoria Notre Dame in OT

PEORIA — The games between Peoria High and Peoria Notre Dame have proven to be extremely entertaining.

Being that it was a match-up of two of the state’s top girls basketball programs in the Championship game of the Manual Holiday Tournament, decided in overtime following a buzzer-beating 3-pointer also didn’t hurt. Just ask those closest to the action.

“It’s a rivalry,” Peoria High Coach Meechie Edwards said following the 61-54 OT win over PND on Friday night. “We both respect each other. We know we what got to come out and play one another, you got to come hard.”

Peoria HIgh’s Aaliyah Guyton sent the game to an extra four minutes when her deep 3 from the wing splashed in as the scoreboard turned to 0.0. Her heroics came after the Irish took a 49-46 lead with 4.7 seconds to play.

Class 3A No. 8 Peoria High went the length of the court with Guyton (24 points) getting a pass and a ball screen from Denali Craig-Edwards. The 5-foot-10 junior guard curled around, took a dribble, and buried the triple.

