Peoples is back, will Coach Schlarman boys’ basketball | Sports

DANVILLE — Keith Peoples’ resignation from the Schlarman girls’ basketball Coach position in June 2019 wasn’t a Farewell to roaming the sidelines.

It wasn’t even a Farewell to staying associated with the Hilltoppers.

Peoples has coached Schlarman’s junior high boys’ basketball program for the last three years. He was the eighth grade head coach and was an assistant coach with OJ Harrison for the seventh grade team.

Now, it’s time for another foray into the high school basketball coaching realm.

Peoples is the new Schlarman boys’ basketball coach, becoming the fifth person to hold that job since 2017. He directly follows John Craig, who oversaw Schlarman’s 2021-22 campaign after serving as an Assistant Coach under previous head Coach Kashif Watson.

“The administration inquired and asked if I’d be interested, and graciously I accepted,” Peoples told The News-Gazette. “I know it’s going to be a huge challenge, but I’m definitely looking forward to a challenge.”

Peoples’ background in high school basketball is well-documented.

His eight seasons coaching the Hilltoppers’ girls’ program between 2011 and 2019 resulted in a pair of Class 1A state championships, three Sectional titles, five regional Championships and a 189-49 record.

Multiple Schlarman girls’ basketball players moved on to play college basketball after working with Peoples, including daughter Anaya (Notre Dame and DePaul), Ariel Scott (Illinois), Capria Brown (Dayton and Missouri State), Sydney Gouard (Oakland and Stetson) and Sierra Bell (Purdue Fort Wayne)

“This was always in the back of my mind, but as most coaches would say, you really try to focus on the task in front of you,” Keith Peoples said. “You really focus in on the junior high team and give it your best run, and we had an exciting run.”

The Hilltoppers’ eighth grade boys’ team captured last season’s IESA Class 1A state championship, and Schlarman’s seventh grade boys’ Squad placed fourth in its 1A state tournament.

Eight players on the Schlarman eighth grade team last school year are now high school freshmen.

That includes Keison Peoples, Keith’s son, who scored a team-leading 48 points in the three games at the IESA state tournament.

Keith Peoples said he anticipates “90 to 95 percent of those players, if not 100” ultimately playing high school basketball with the Hilltoppers.

“Having the opportunity to coach my son is something that I take a lot of pride in,” Peoples said. “It’s not just about him, obviously. It’s about the entire team and the entire Schlarman community. I’m really excited about the opportunity.”

This new basketball coaching position rounds out the Schlarman basketball programs People can now say he’s coached. Before he became the Schlarman girls’ basketball head coach, Peoples coached the Hilltoppers’ junior high girls’ basketball team.

“What a privilege it is to be on both sides of the spectrum,” Peoples said. “I’ve had these discussions with my Assistant coaches: the method has to be adjusted to meet (the players), where they’re at, to get the most out of them.”

It would be meaningful from a historical standpoint if Peoples can turn around the Schlarman boys’ basketball program.

Those Hilltoppers haven’t won an IHSA regional plaque since 2003. The team garnered three state tournament berths back in the 1950s and 1960s under Paul Shebby — for whom Schlarman’s Gymnasium is named — as well as another in 1981 under Tom Eder.

But Peoples is aware the Hilltoppers’ recent track record in high school boys’ basketball isn’t overwhelmingly stellar. It includes a 4-20 record last season, although that was achieved with a roster of four Seniors and numerous more sophomores and freshmen.

“The most important thing for me and my coaching staff and the players is to develop habits,” Peoples said. “If I can get my young men to understand the importance of winning habits, we will in turn create an identity. The identity right now for the varsity level is ‘unsuccessful.’

“The first thing a lot of people ask is (about) state championships. Woah, time out. Slow down. We’re talking about … we are inheriting a team that hasn’t had a lot of success.”

People feel clear communication is critical to changing this team’s fortunes. They saw such a practical work with Schlarman’s girls’ basketball players and aims to emulate it in a new circumstance.

“Everyone has to have the ability and the will to communicate. It transpires on the Offensive end. It transpires on the defensive end,” Peoples said. “With the young ladies, communication was so important with them. They understood and knew they could come and speak to me on any given day, on any given subject. It brought out the best in them.”