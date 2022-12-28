‘People Say, Like, Who Let Her On?’: Paige Spiranac Was Spied on Using Range-Finders on the Golf Course, She Once Revealed

Being a woman and a celebrity comes with a price to pay. One such horrible incident was faced by the former golfer turned celebrity, Paige Spiranac. When a player reaches a certain height, they expect their privacy to be respected, but what Ms. Spiranac had to face was extremely disappointing. The 29-year-old golf sensation once revealed how she felt unsafe during her practice sessions on the golf course.

Admiration is another thing, but Obsession is what makes people unsafe.

Paige Spiranac spied on by men

While practicing on the golf course, Paige felt she was being watched by men from “two fairways away.” Paige is known for her heterodox conduct on the golf course. Spiranac is not just a golf player, but also a social media celebrity. She is known for her glamorous outfits. Now, this raises the underlying issue of a very prominent cultural problem inheriting the game of golf.

Ms. Spiranac has been vocal in her criticism of the traditional country clubs for not changing how they view female golfers. As per one of the articles on dailystar.co, Paige said in an Episode of her podcast, “I’ve literally been on country clubs where guys are using range-finders to look at me from two fairways over.” Quoting their reaction, Paige said“And I’ve had people say, like, ‘who let her on?‘”

Clearly, the old-fashioned golf clubs are not focusing on some of the genuine issues that have been faced mostly by women players.

Paige has always been vocal about golf not being fully inclusive of female players. She has even questioned the Orthodox mentality of the golf community that makes a woman feel ostracized.

Paige Spiranac feels unwelcomed by the golf community

In one of her episodes of ‘Playing A Round podcast’, she revealed how the whole community had made her feel so unwelcome. Reiterating an incident that happened to her, she said, “I wanted to help this Charity out and I wanted to give them free golf clubs. The guy wrote back and said ‘We would love to but, because of the way our board members view you, you can’t help out.“She criticized the entire golfing world for making the sport so restricted and stuffy and for pushing conservative ideologies from a bygone era.

She even said that golf is just an act and everyone is pretending to be a “perfect” golfer. There is no doubt Paige has been extremely vocal about her opinions. What do you think?

