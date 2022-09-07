‘People are scared’ of the 142-goal star at Old Trafford

Manchester United will profit from keeping Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford as ‘people are scared of him’ when he is on the pitch, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Although he only returned to the Red Devils for a second spell last year, there was speculation over whether Ronaldo would move onto pastures new ahead of last Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

What’s the latest news involving Ronaldo?

Napoli Sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has Revealed that the Serie A side did not enter negotiations over a move for Ronaldo during the summer transfer window.

It comes after it had initially been reported that super agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese star’s representative, had approached the Italian Giants about a potential switch.

Ronaldo’s Manchester United future was thrown into doubt when he told the club Hierarchy that he was keen to leave Old Trafford ahead of the deadline due to his wish to compete in this season’s Champions League.

Although a move failed to materialise, Mendes also held a meeting with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly in Portugal, where a transfer to Stamford Bridge was discussed.

It is understood that Mendes returned to west London to investigate whether a switch would be possible just days before the deadline, but an offer was not forthcoming.

What has Dean Jones said about Ronaldo?

Jones believes Manchester United will benefit from holding onto Ronaldo because Defenders will be frightened of facing him.

The journalist feels the 37-year-old strikes fear into opponents and, as a result, the Red Devils and boss Erik ten Hag could profit.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “That’s what you’ve got with Ronaldo – people are scared of him.

“It doesn’t matter how old he gets, people are going to be scared of the fact that he’s Cristiano Ronaldo and he’s capable of pretty much anything.”





Is Ronaldo at the Forefront of ten Hag’s plans?

Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d’Or Winner and has scored 142 goals over two spells with Manchester United, so there is no doubt that ten Hag will look to take advantage of having his services.

However, the fine form of the 189-cap Portugal international’s team-mates is likely to result in him having to bide his time before returning to the starting line-up in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford has already chalked up five goal contributions in six outings this season, while £86 million arrival Antony became the 21st Manchester United star to find the back of the net on his debut when he scored against Arsenal at the weekend.

