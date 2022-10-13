Pentwater falls to Mesick in Tuesday volleyball action

LocalSportsJournal.com

PENTWATER — After winning the first set of the Western Michigan D League match with Mesick, the Pentwater girls volleyball team dropped the next three for the loss on Tuesday evening.

The Falcons started out strong, keeping the Bulldogs at arm’s length to finish with a 25-20 first-set win. But, they couldn’t maintain the momentum and lost three straight sets, 15-25, 9-25 and 16-25.

“We have been off lately with a few players out sick, but my underclassmen and first-year players have really stepped up and have been taking on the challenge,” said Pentwater Coach Kelly Pascavis. “I am super proud of the girls, and am pretty excited about where they will be in the next few years, both as a team and individuals.”

First-year player and sophomore Mandi Sayles led the way with seven service points with one ace, pounded down three kills and had one block at the net.

Another sophomore, Aubrie Adams also scored seven service points with one ace and added two kills.

Pentwater junior Samantha Schaefer contributed six points at the service line with one ace and knocked down six kills.

Falcons senior Jocelyn Richison finished with four service points with one ace, had four kills and one block.

A freshman, Charlie Swanger scored three service points with one ace, added two kills and had 12 assists.

Lauren Davis, a first-year freshman, contributed three service points with one ace and made one block. Another first-year player, junior Mackenna Hasil added one service point which was an ace, pounded down three kills and had one block.

Pentwater finished third in the WMD with a 6-3 record. The Falcons next host Fruitport Calvary Christian in a non-conference match Tuesday, Oct. 25.