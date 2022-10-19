Pensacola Interstate Fair art show is largest non-juried in Panhandle

Take a breather from the Midway and duck into the art exhibits at the Pensacola Interstate Fair. The most prominent one, the Fine Arts Exhibition in building 7, is run by Quayside Gallery, in downtown.

“It’s the largest non-juried art show in the Panhandle,” said Robert Towson, a fine art illustrator who chairs the exhibition.

The show’s entrants competed for hundreds of dollars in cash prizes and ribbons among a field of 148 entries.

The Pensacola Interstate Fair has had a long history with local art. John Frenkel, Sr., the fair’s founder, was an art enthusiast and dedicated a building on the grounds for an art show over 50 years ago. Quayside, a co-op gallery, elected to organize it each year, enlisting its members to volunteer as gallery sitters during the show’s run, Oct. 20-29. A call to artists was released a couple of months prior to the fair, inviting all traditional media. Well over $2,500 in cash Awards was announced at a reception on Oct. 18 where the judge, Randy New, presented the ribbons.

