Pensacola Ice Flyers expand charitable efforts with Steps For Autism event

The past two years of adverse times have made the Ice Flyers appreciate their future.

In the days that followed last season’s end, which navigated through lingering issues created by the coronavirus pandemic, team owner Greg Harris brainstormed ways to create more community involvement.

The first happens on Saturday when the Ice Flyers are the presenting sponsor for the annual Steps For Autism charitable event at the Pensacola State College track. The walk-a-thon event benefits Autism Pensacola. The Ice Flyers have put together specialty jersey nights since the 2018-19 season to benefit the local non-profit organization.

“Joe Webb (board of directors member of Autism Pensacola) was my initial contact for our first community initiative night for Autism Pensacola,” Harris said. “We put on a great first event and over two years we have raised over $40,000 for them. They reached out to me saying, ‘Hey we are looking for a title sponsor for our Steps For Autism event. Do you have any interest?’

