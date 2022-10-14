Pensacola downtown Technology Park to be used as soccer practice field

After sitting unused for more than a decade, Pensacola’s Technology Campus will be getting some use as a soccer practice field.

The Pensacola City Council unanimously approved an agreement between the city and the Pensacola-Escambia Development Commission to allow the 9-acre property to be used as a soccer practice field until the PEDC finds a Developer for the property.

The technology park has sat vacant since it was constructed in 2012 with a $2 million grant from the Economic Development Administration to be a “shovel ready” site meant to attract information technology businesses to Pensacola.

FloridaWest and the PEDC have since tried to market the property to a broader base of industries, but so far, no potential developers for the property have been announced.

Pensacola downtown Technology Park to be used as soccer practice field

Mayor Grover Robinson signed the agreement with the PEDC Chairman Lewis Bear on Sept. 27, and the vote Thursday was an affirmation of the agreement.

The agreement allows youth sports teams with agreements with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to use the property for practice fields.

No bids on Tech Park:FloridaWest receives no proposals from Developers for downtown Technology Park property

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button